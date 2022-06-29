Who is in Serena Williams' box in her Wimbledon comeback match? Venus Williams among those spotted

Serena Williams' player's box had some familiar faces in her first match at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Her sister and fellow tennis great Venus Williams, their mother Oracene Price, and Serena Williams' husband, American entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, were all in attendance on Centre Court in her box.

Williams' new coach Eric Hechtman, her hitting partner Jarmere Jenkins, and other members of the family were also seen in her box. Famous British adventurer Bear Grylls enjoyed proceedings on Centre Court for most of the day and was in the stands during Williams' match as well.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion took to the iconic arena for her first-round match against France's Harmony Tan. Williams last played on tour at the same event and on the same court in 2021.

Ohanian had some words of encouragement for Serena Williams, excited to see her make a comeback at her favorite Grand Slam tournament.

Venus Williams arrived in London not just to support her sister, but also to make a comeback of her own at Wimbledon. Venus Williams is set to compete in the mixed doubles event this year. She will partner Andy Murray's brother and doubles great Jamie Murray after the duo requested a wildcard to play at Wimbledon.

The five-time Wimbledon singles champion was skeptical about her participation, but was spotted training in London a couple of days ago, leading to heavy speculation about her return. It was then confirmed earlier on Tuesday that the 42-year-old will team up with Murray in her comeback event. She last played at the Chicago Women's Open in August 2021.

Meanwhile, Serena lost the opening set against Tan, who is ranked No. 115 in the WTA rankings. After going a break down in the opening game of the match, Williams stormed back to level proceedings before going up a break. In a high-quality set that saw both players trading blows, Tan fought back very well to win the set 7-5.

Venus Williams waited with bated breath for sister Serena Williams' Wimbledon comeback

On Monday, the day before Serena Williams' Wimbledon opener, Venus was eager to see her younger sister back on the court. The two sisters have won 12 singles titles between them and six doubles titles (partnering with each other) at Wimbledon.

"Can't wait to support @serenawilliams tomorrow!!! Who's with me?" Venus Williams wrote onInstagram, on Monday.

The two players have faced each other six times at Wimbledon, with Serena Williams winning four of those matches. They faced each other four times in the final, once in the semifinals, and once in the fourth round. They also have the distinction of winning all 14 Grand Slam doubles as a pair.

The younger Williams sister could become the first unseeded player in history to win the women's singles title, if she can go all the way at SW19. The 40-year-old has some tough challenges along the way, but many believe she can never be counted out at Wimbledon.

