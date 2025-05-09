Who is Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz's boyfriend Parker Aquino? All you need to know about the college baseball star

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz is currently dating Parker Aquino. The 21-year-old started seeing the college baseball star earlier this year and often shares glimpses of her new relationship on social media.

The 25-year-old did his schooling from the Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he was a right-handed pitcher and also played in the shortstop position. He later moved to the College of Southern Nevada for further education, where he represented his college team, the Coyotes, before moving to the University of Nevada to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

However, he is now working as an amateur recruiter for an entertainment management company named Milk & Honey, which has offices all across the United States as well as in London and Sydney. Even though the couple is very private about their relationship, they are known to spend time with the Agassi family frequently.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi also have a son named Jaden, who is also a pitcher for the University of Southern California and was featured at the MLB Draft League. The tennis power couple revealed how both Jaz and her boyfriend, along with Jaden and his girlfriend Catherine Holt, spend quality time with them as a family.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi on spending date night with their kids and their partners

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi have been married for more than 25 years and also had successful professional lives. In an interview with the US Weekly in April this year, they spoke about how they are spending their 'retired' life and also revealed the details of spending a triple date night with their kids and their respective partners.

“We had a great date night the other night where it was me, Steffi, my son and Catherine, his girlfriend, and Jaz, our daughter, and her boyfriend Parker, and it was like a triple date and we all just went out and sat and talked,” said Andre Agassi.

He also shared how they feel the same age when they are with the kids.

“We feel like peers around them, we respect them, we seek their opinion on things, they’re not hesitant to ask us our perspective on what they’re going through, so it really feels like a healthy season in life,” he added.

The couple currently spends a majority of their time playing pickleball and has been instrumental in its popularisation.

