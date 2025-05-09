Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz enjoys date with boyfriend Parker against scenic backdrop

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz recently went out on a date with her boyfriend Parker. The lovebirds spent time at a restaurant with an incredibly scenic backdrop.

On Thursday, May 8, tennis power couple Agassi and Graf's daughter Jaz took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the place she and her boyfriend Parker went for their recent date. The picture featured Parker taking in the views at an open-air restaurant with a pristine waterbody beside it and a lot of greenery in the distance. Jaz tagged her boyfriend in the post as well.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz's Instagram Story featuring boyfriend Parker, dated Thursday, May 8, 2025 (Source: Instagram/jazagassi)

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf tied the knot in 2001. The same year, Graf gave birth to the couple's first child, son Jaden. Recently, Agassi and Graf were joined for dinner by Jaden, Jaz and their respective partners.

"We feel like peers around them" - Andre Agassi after date night with wife Steffi Graf, children Jaden and Jaz and their partners

Steffi Graf (left) and Andre Agassi (right) (Source: Getty)

In a candid interview with Us Weekly in April this year, Andre Agassi revealed that he had gone out for a date night with wife Steffi Graf and the couple's children, Jaden and Jaz. Jaden's girlfriend Catherine and Jaz's boyfriend Parker were present as well.

"We had a great date night the other night where it was me, Steffi, my son and Catherine, his girlfriend, and Jaz, our daughter, and her boyfriend Parker, and it was like a triple date and we all just went out and sat and talked," Agassi said.

The former No. 1 and eight-time Major winner went on to suggest that despite the age divide, they got along very well.

"We feel like peers around them, we respect them, we seek their opinion on things, they’re not hesitant to ask us our perspective on what they’re going through, so it really feels like a healthy season in life," he added.

Two years later, they welcomed daughter Jaz to the world. Despite being the children of two all-time greats of tennis, Jaden and Jaz have nurtured other interests.

Jaden is a promising baseball player who played college baseball for the University of Southern California (USC) and then went on to feature in the MLB Draft League. Currently, he is representing Team Germany in the qualifiers of the World Baseball Classic.

Meanwhile, Jaz is into dancing and horseback riding, and is known to love spending her time outdoors. She tends to keep a low profile, choosing to give away very little about her private life.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi