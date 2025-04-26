Andre Agassi reveals what he truly thinks of son Jaden's professional baseball ambitions

Andre Agassi has shared his thoughts on his and Steffi Graf's son Jaden's aspirations of becoming a professional baseball player. The former World No. 1 also highlighted a major difference between breaking through in professional tennis and a team sport like baseball.

Jaden has been open about his dream to play baseball for a living, having declared his goal to make Agassi a household name in the sport. The 23-year-old formerly played as a pitcher at the University of Southern California and then made waves with his performance for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League. He recently also represented his mother Steffi Graf's homeland, Germany, at the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Andre Agassi was asked whether he expected his son Jaden to achieve his goal of becoming a professional baseball player. In response, the eight-time Grand Slam champion emphasized that he had immense respect for his son Jaden's relentless efforts toward pursuing his dream and expressed hope that the 23-year-old would be successful in his endeavors.

"You know, tennis is like you eat what you kill. Team sports, you know, they have to pull you along so he’s still hoping for his dreams and going after it and I respect him tremendously for it so hope the best for him, but he’s clear on what he wants to do," Andre Agassi said.

Despite all his hard work, Jaden Agassi had a disappointing outing at the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers, with Germany failing to secure a spot in the main event.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden reveals why he chose to play baseball over tennis

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf with their kids Jaden and Jaz - Source: Getty

Speaking to MLB.com earlier this year, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden revealed that baseball had been his passion since the first time he played the sport at six years of age. The 23-year-old explained that while he had played tennis a fair amount, he found it very difficult to rein in his power.

"I started playing baseball when I was six years old in T-ball. I loved it. I've picked up a tennis racket a good amount, but it was always hard for me to keep that ball in between the lines. I just wanted to hit that thing as far as I could. Baseball had my love since day one," he said.

Despite not playing the same sport, Jaden found inspiration in Graf's calm composure on the court, which he felt was evident in his mindset as a pitcher.

"I think I'm a lot like my mom in the sense of my composure. I've always been just very composed and cool, calm and collected out there. I try to have a short memory. My mindset is the next pitch is the most important one," he added.

However, when asked who was the better batter between his parents, Jaden gave the edge to Andre Agassi over Steffi Graf and shared that the eight-time Grand Slam champion simply "crushed" the ball.

