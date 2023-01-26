Who is Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze? Meet the social media influencer who has been cheering him on at the Australian Open

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze has been doing the rounds on the internet and social media after the World No. 35 reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the 2023 Australian Open by defeating Ben Shelton 7-6(6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Paul spoke about his girlfriend in his on-court interview after the match and said:

"If you guys see her, make sure you wish her happy birthday."

The 25-year-old wished Lorenze on her birthday, which is on January 26, by sharing a few images and videos on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to the birthday bean. Just some of my favorites with you," Tommy Paul captioned his post.

Paige Lorenze is a model and social media influencer who has over 400,000 followers on Instagram and over 60,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel. She has modeled for a number of brands such as Pacsun, Tiger Mist, and Revlon, and is also the founder of a clothing brand named Dairy Boy.

Before dating Paul, Paige Lorenze dated actor Armie Hammer and country singer Morgan Wallen. She spoke about her relationship with Hammer on the podcast "Sofia with an F" and stated that she didn't want to take part in the docuseries about the actor's alleged abuse.

It's not clear as to when Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze started dating but the couple are very close and the latter accompanied the World No. 35 to the Australian Open. She also made a vlog from behind the scenes at the Melbourne Major.

Tommy Paul will face Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semifinals

Tommy Paul celebrates his quarterfinal win over ben Shelton at the Australian Open

Tommy Paul faces a daunting task in the Australian Open semifinals as his opponent will be the greatest competitor the tournament has ever seen, Novak Djokovic.

The Serb has been in terrific form in Melbourne and booked his place in the final four by defeating Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Paul said in his post-match press conference that Djokovic congratulated him on his win over Ben Shelton when the two met in the locker room.

"I saw him in the locker room after I finished my match. He said, Congrats. Not too much. I think we have practiced before. I mean, I'm sure we practiced before," Paul said.

"But, yeah, we never played a match against each other. Obviously he's pretty comfortable here in Australia. It's going to be a challenging match. But I'm playing some of my best tennis, so it's a good time," he added.

