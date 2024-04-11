Daniil Medvedev faced a hasty exit from the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters on Thursday, facing a Round of 16 exit against Karen Khachanov. The Russian's defeat did not come about before another tantrum on his part - Medvedev's second in as many days at the Masters 1000 event.

After losing the first 3-6, the two were locked at 5-5 in the second set with Medvedev serving to go 6-5 up. Down 15-30 in his service game, the former World No. 1 was unhappy with a line call, as it felt it was out but incorrectly called in by the umpire.

After taking the matter up with the chair umpire, Daniil Medvedev went on to share his feelings about the match supervisor as well. Shouting that it was not his "responsibility" to referee the matches, the World No. 4 threw shade at the referee for wearing glasses, saying he did not need them as he did not see anything that was happening on the court.

Medvedev even suggested that he should be taken out of the clay court circle, and was hit with a point penalty for his tirade.

“Who will take action? Yesterday the ball is out. It’s called in. This ball is out there. Who will take responsibility? It’s not my responsibility to referee the matches. It’s this guy in the glasses. He doesn’t need glasses because he doesn't see anything... It’s 15-30 at 5-5. He should be out of the clay court circle... Why? It’s the 2nd day in a row. Open your eyes. Open your freaking eyes. Do something. It’s out," Daniil Medvedev said.

Facing breakpoint now, the former US Open champion responded with further erratic behavior, serving a double fault and throwing his racket into the sideboards to hand Khachenov the opportunity to serve for the match. His compatriot did not miss the chance, wrapping up the match 6-3, 7-5 in straight sets soon after.

Expand Tweet

In his opening clash against Gael Monfils, Daniil Medvedev had a heated argument with chair umpire Mohamed Layani over a line call, resulting in the Russian launching into an expletive-laden rant.

"It’s a freaking joke it’s out how did I lose the game when it’s out? It's out, it's out! F**king s**t," Medvedev said. "How can you apologize? That was a freaking game, it's a freaking... sport man. I don't know how to.... Oh my god! You guys are getting ridiculous. With Hawk-Eye live, you don't see anything."

"I want to be remembered not definitely for my tantrums but more for my game" - Daniil Medvedev

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Four

Interestingly, Daniil Medvedev had stated in an interview earlier last year that he wanted to work on controlling his on-court tantrums, as he wanted to be remembered for his game more than as someone who behaved badly during matches.

The Russian recognized that he had to try and do better when it came to admitting mistakes, starting with the way he reacted to unfortunate moments that went against him during critical junctures.

"Sometimes if a person comes to me and says, 'You did a mistake.' I say, 'No, I don't think so.' Then that's also your opinion. But sometimes I'm capable of seeing this, and then telling myself, 'Okay, maybe next time I have to try to do better," Daniil Medvedev said in his press conference at Indian Wells.

"But that's something I'm going to try to work throughout my whole career because I want to be remembered not definitely for my tantrums but more for my game and for my good parts of my personality," he added.

Poll : Was Daniil Medvedev right to argue with the supervisor? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion