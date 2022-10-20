"Whoever is writing my show can you stop making my character having to have surgery every season because of an injury?"- Daria Saville

Australian tennis player Daria Saville is recovering from an ACL injury in her left knee which she got while playing against Naomi Osaka in the first round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo last month.

Nevertheless, she was in good spirits on social media when she joked about what kind of character she would want to be if anyone was writing her character for a TV show. She urged potential writers not to let her character have surgery every season because of her injury setbacks.

"Whoever is writing my show can you stop making my character having to have surgery every season because of an injury? unless there is a show finale twist and my character wins a grand slam, I think we are about to lose ratings cause it's a tennis show, not a rehab show," said Saville.

"It cannot be hard to be a nice person," - Daria Saville expresses her displeasure of her treatment from fellow colleagues

Daria Saville (L) of Australia receives medical attention in the Singles first round match against Naomi Osaka at the Toray Pan Pacific Open - Day Two

Daria Saville was not very pleased with her colleagues about their lack of decency towards her when she got injured. She took to social media to call out fellow WTA players and recalled that she is 'sh*tlisting' them on her list.

"Thanks to everyone who has messaged me, it means the world. On the other hand, I'm sh*tlisting some of my colleagues who literally saw me today on crutches in Tokyo and didn't say a word. It cannot be hard to be a nice person," said Saville.

"Just makes sad and makes me not wanna go through it all again to make a comeback on the tour and spend most of the time and seeing these people," she added.

Saville also acknowledged players who were nice to her and did greet her after the injury on the court.

"And collegues that did take a second from their busy lives waiting for their practice or match to say something. You're in good list. I love u," she said.

Daria Saville's career has been interrupted by injuries several times since 2013, when she had surgery for ACL. On her return to the tour, she reached a career high of No. 20 in the world in 2017. It is unclear as to when Saville will return to the WTA tour after her latest surgery.

