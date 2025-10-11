"Why would anyone even ask her this?" - Fans baffled as Aryna Sabalenka faces 'absurd' question about Serena Williams' Slam tally at Wuhan Open

Aryna Sabalenka was recently asked about the possibility of herself breaching Serena Williams' Grand Slam record. Reacting to this, fans were left baffled at the ‘absurd’ question and were quick to make their feelings known about the same.

Williams is arguably the greatest tennis player of all time. Her career on the courts lasted well over two decades and saw her win 24 singles Grand Slam titles, the most of all-time. She was also ranked No.1 in the world for 319 weeks.

Recently, during a press conference at the ongoing Wuhan Open, a journalist asked Aryna Sabalenka about the possibility of her breaching Williams' records. While the four-time Grand Slam champion was quick to shut down the question, fans were still baffled at the line of inquiry, with one Reddit user writing,

“Why would anyone even ask her this? She is 27 with 4 titles, unless she's winning slams at 40 how is she reasonably breaking Serena's record?.”

Another fan found the question ‘absurd’.

“What an absurd thing to even ponder. She has lost too many finals and it's too late to chase being a part of the GOAT conversation,” they wrote.

Here is how other tennis enthusiasts reacted to Sabalenka being asked if she can outdo Serena Williams:

“Who tf asked her this Imao,” one fan wrote.

“LOL was anyone seriously thinking she had a shot? She has 4 at 27 years old,” another added.

“I hope she wins as many as Venus! I think 7 is an achievable goal and would be a huge accomplishment. I don't see anyone on WTA getting close to Serena's 23 any time soon (where as I could see alcaraz get close to that number),” one Reddit user wrote.

“She has only 4 Slams at 27 yo. Whats the question about? If she was at 16 slams now yeah sire but 4? She will retire in 2-4 years,” yet another fan chimed in.

Aryna Sabalenka outdoes Serena Williams with unique Wuhan Open record

Sabalenka at the 2025 Wuhan Open (Image Source: Getty)

While Aryna Sabalenka might not be close to Serena Williams' Grand Slam record, the World No.1 has managed to outdo the American in one particular area after unlocking a unique achievement at the Wuhan Open.

On Friday, October 10, the Belarusian defeated Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event. With this, she has won her first 20 matches at the Wuhan Open, becoming the fourth player in WTA history to accomplish this feat.

Up next, Aryna Sabalenka will take on Jessica Pegula for her semifinals in Wuhan as she hunts for her fourth-consecutive title at the event.

