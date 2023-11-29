"Why not Aryna Sabalenka? Putting Coco Gauff in league of Rafael Nadal is embarrassing" - Fans react to Jessica Pegula leading Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Tennis fans on the internet took issue with Jessica Pegula's inclusion on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list.

Pegula was the top pick among the sportspersons for Forbes' 2024 list that honors athletes below the age of 30 based on various parameters, including revenue, social impact, and potential.

Pegula has risen through the ranks in the tennis world quickly in the past couple of years. She achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 3 in October 2022 in singles. In September 2023, she made it to the top spot in the doubles category as well.

Owing to her incredible performances, Jessica Pegula earned the utmost praise in her Forbes profile.

‘Tennis loves a teenage prodigy, whether it's Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams or Coco Gauff. Pegula, though, had to wait, and work, for her success, not cracking the top 100 in the world rankings until 2019, when she was 24. Next came a meteoric rise to No. 3 in singles in 2022 and No. 1 in doubles in 2023,' the profile read.

Tennis buffs, however, were not pleased with the publication for putting Pegula on the list. One fan asked why Aryna Sabalenka was excluded and questioned Coco Gauff's name being taken alongside 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

"Why Jessica? Why not Sabalenka? Also, putting Coco in the league of Rafa is kinda embarrassing," the fan wrote.

Another fan suggested Pegula's inclusion had more to do with her ethnicity and not her achievements.

"It’s cause Pegula is Polish-Jewish and we know how Forbes love their Jewish people," the fan tweeted.

A third fan disapproved of the narrative of Pegula having worked harder than the likes of Serena Williams.

"Saying she had to wait for her success … not gonna argue with that. but saying she had to WORK for her success in comparison to SERENA [Williams]?????," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Jessica Pegula: "I’ve worked really hard"

Jessica Pegula recently stated that she has had to work hard, despite having billionaire parents, to reach the top echelon in tennis. Pegula's parents, Terry and Kim, run Pegula Sports and Entertainment, through which they own the NFL's Buffalo Bills and NHL's Buffalo Sabres.

Pegula is frequently targeted for being born with a silver spoon. In a recent interview with Forbes, the 29-year-old defended her work ethic.

"I don’t worry too much about it. I think most people get that. Maybe some people who just don’t want to like me for whatever reason maybe will always say that. But I can’t really change their minds. I’ve worked really hard. I definitely wouldn’t have gotten here if it wasn’t for that."

In the last 24 months, Jessica Pegula has won two WTA 1000 singles titles, namely the 2022 Guadalajara Open and the 2023 Canadian Open. On the doubles circuit, she won the Qatar Open and Canadian Open in 2022 and won the Miami Open in 2023.

