Why Carlos Alcaraz is keeping fans concerned despite reaching Monte-Carlo SF

Carlos Alcaraz came from behind to defeat in-form Arthur Fils and reach the semifinal of the Monte-Carlo Masters. However, some fans were concerned about the Spaniard's performance as he did not start the match well.

On Friday, April 11, second seed Alcaraz took on 12th seed Fils in their first-ever clash on tour. The Frenchman has been in fine form, reaching the quarterfinal in the past three Masters 1000 events. Meanwhile, Alcaraz was looking to continue a good start to his clay season after a topsy-turvy hardcourt swing.

Fils came out firing in the first set while the Spaniard looked nowhere near his best. He got broken and eventually lost the set 4-6. However, the four-time Grand Slam champion was not out of it, yet.

He came back with the same fire and continued finding Fils' backhand to stop the Frenchman from using his destructive forehand weapon. Alcaraz's tactic worked and he won the next two sets 7-5, 6-3 to clinch a place in the semifinal.

When the results of the match were posted on Reddit, fans expressed concern for how Carlos Alcaraz had started the match.

"Man, that was tough, Fils really made him work for it. But he’s still standing, and that’s what matters. He needs to take this title and get that confidence back," one fan wrote.

Some fans expressed concerns over his serve.

"Great head to head, but what a messy match for Carlitos. Got there in the end! Hoping he can figure out that serve..." another fan wrote.

"I always age every time Alcaraz serves. He badly needed this win for confidence," a third fan wrote.

One fan revealed with a graph how concerning it was to watch the match as an Alcaraz supporter.

Many fans were impressed by the match and sang praises.

"I don't think there's anything more Fils could've done. And if Alcaraz lost I'd be saying the exact same thing about him, what a match!" one fan wrote.

"What a battle, Fils forcing Alcaraz to hit harder and play with more intensity, loved this match, exited for the future of tennis," another fan wrote.

"I just wanted to stay strong and wait for my chances" - Carlos Alcaraz assesses his Monte-Carlo Masters QF win over Arthur Fils

Arthur Fils and Carlos Alcaraz at the Monte-Carlo Masters - Source: Getty

During his post-match interview, Carlos Alcaraz explained how he tried to navigate toward a win against Arthur Fils during their well-contested Monte-Carlo Masters quarterfinal.

"I just wanted to stay strong and wait for my chances," Alcaraz said. "I think his level is high right now and he puts a lot of pressure on his opponents. Today I could feel it but in some moments he just made a few mistakes and I tried to make the most of those points and wait for my chances."

In the second set, Alcaraz was down three break points at 5-5. He saved them all and broke Fils to win the set. In the decider, he got broken to go down 1-3 but won five games in a row to qualify for the semifinals.

"The second set I saved those break points and then made the only break point I had that set. In the third set I was just trying to play good tennis. When I was a break down I just tried to keep going and play aggressively and be strong mentally and physically," Carlos Alcaraz added.

In the semifinals, Alcaraz will take on his compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. This will be their second encounter on tour with Alcaraz winning their first in Barcelona in 2023, 7-6(5), 6-4.

