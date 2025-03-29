Why did Daria Kasatkina switch nationalities from Russia to Australia? Looking into her troubled history with home country

World No. 12 Daria Kasatkina revealed that she will be representing Australia going forward instead of Russia, the country of her birth. She took to Instagram on Friday, March 28, to share the news with her followers.

The Australian government recently approved her permanent residency. She's full of gratitude and looks forward to living in Australia, calling the country a friendly nation and one where she feels right at home.

"I am delighted to let you all know that my application for permanent residency has been accepted by the Australian Government. Australia is a place I love, is incredibly welcoming and a place where I feel totally at home. I love being in Melbourne and look forward to making my home there. As part of this, I am proud to announce that I will be representing my new homeland, Australia, in my professional tennis career from this point onwards," part of Kasatkina's message.

Kasatkina's move isn't surprising given her complicated relationship with her native country on account of various factors. She's one of the few openly queer players on the tour. People belonging to the LGBTQ community don't have it easy in Russia and she has dealt with her share of critics for living her life openly.

Promoting anything related to LGBTQ culture is also an offense in Russia. Nevertheless, Kasatkina chose to reveal her truth and live her life on her own terms, criticizing Russia's stance on the matter.

"So many subjects are taboo in Russia. This notion of someone wanting to be gay or becoming [gay] is ridiculous. I think there is nothing easier in this world than being straight. Living in the closet is impossible. It is too hard, it is pointless. Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters, and f*** everyone else," Kasatkina said.

This isn't the only matter that probably put Kasatkina on the wrong side of the Russian government. She has been one of the staunchest anti-war voices on the tour ever since Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.

Daria Kasatkina's anti-war stance probably played a factor in denouncing her Russian citizenship

Daria Kasatkina at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Daria Kasatkina has been a vocal critic of the Russian government ever since it commenced its attack on Ukraine. Given Russia's tendency to clamp down on any form of dissent, it must not have been easy for her to live in fear of being reprimanded by the government.

Kasatkina had even invited another anti-war icon from her country, Zemfira, to sit in her player's box at the French Open 2023. A few weeks later, she spoke about what the Ukrainians are going through at the Eastbourne International.

"Obviously their experience, Ukrainians, they are experiencing way worse situation, but also, I mean, I can feel the same. I'm very worried for the people I love. It's been a tough year, and we don't know how long it's going to be. Yeah, we have to just follow the news. Honestly, so far I don't see the end. We have to just accept. I'm just trying to be a good human in this scenario. That's all I can do. And do my job as playing tennis. That's it," Kasatkina said.

Kasatkina had also expressed her support to the wife of Alexei Navalny, a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, after his passing. That's another strike against her for going against her former country's views.

Ever since Russia decided to mount an attack on Ukraine, Russian players were barred from representing their country. They are also banned from competing in the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup. Some players were even denied entry to another WTA event on account of the same. Now that Kasatkina has switched nationalities, she doesn't have to worry about the consequences that come with being associated with Russia.

