"Why wasn't this done when Naomi Osaka complained?" "Try being Novak Djokovic" - Fans react to Bianca Andreescu dealing with a rowdy fan at Citi Open

Bianca Andreescu had an unwanted experience when a spectator continuously heckled her, prompting her to get him removed from the stands during her Citi Open match against Marta Kostyuk in Washington.

The Canadian locked horns with Kostyuk in the first round of the tournament. Despite losing the first set, Kostyuk staged a comeback to win the second set and even saved match points in the deciding set to eventually beat Andreescu.

The Ukrainian fired three aces en route to her 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) victory in a match that lasted a little less than three hours.

However, during the third set of the match, seconds after Andreescu missed a serve, a spectator yelled 'out,' forcing the Canadian to ask him to shut up. Soon after, the chair umpire called security to remove the heckler from the stands.

Fans soon reacted to the issue, and someone on Twitter recalled how Novak Djokovic is often heckled during his matches.

"Now try being Novak Djokovic, that gets tons of it in every match," a fan write.

Another fan touched on how Naomi Osaka was heckled during her 2022 Indian Wells match and questioned why the heckler did not face similar consequences.

"Why wasn’t this done when Naomi complained about the guy who yelled “you suck,"" the fan commented.

Certain fans also criticized Bianca Andreescu for failing to ignore such hindrances.

"She can’t win matches so she blaming spectators now? lol," another user wrote.

Another Twitter user made fun of the fact that someone paid money just to heckle a player, which eventually led to him getting removed from the match.

"Imagine paying money to go heckler a player and then get kicked out lmao. Definition of a loser," the fan tweeted.

How has Bianca Andreescu fared in 2023 so far?

2021 US Open - Day 4

Bianca Andreescu kicked off her 2023 season with the Adelaide International 1 but lost to Veronika Kudermetova in the second round of the tournament. At the 2023 Australian Open, the Canadian once again lost in the second round.

She regained form in the Thailand Open and even reached the semifinals, but her joy was short-lived as she retired midway from her last-four match against Lesia Tsurenko. After competing in a few more tournaments, Andreescu once again retired midmatch at the Miami Open.

Since then, Bianca Andreescu has played quite a number of tournaments but has never crossed the third round of any of them. The former US Open winner last reached a final in 2022, at the Bad Homburg Open, where she lost to Caroline Garcia in the final.

