Fans have jumped in to defend Iga Swiatek's matches after questions were raised asking if the Pole's matches were 'boring'.

Iga Swiatek has been on a roll at the 2024 Madrid Open, decimating her opponents so far. The number one seed received a bye in the first round due to her seeding and kicked off her campaign with a comprehensive straight-set win over Xiyu Wang.

She then defeated Sorana Cirstea 6-1, 6-1, and followed it up with another clinical performance against Sara Sorribes Tormo defeating the Spaniard 6-1, 6-0. The Pole, who was the runner-up in Madrid last year losing to Aryna Sabalenka, has only dropped eight games so far.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) asked the Pole's fans if they actually enjoyed her one-sided encounters and shared a picture of her performance in Madrid so far.

Fans of Iga Swiatek came to her defense with one of the fans asking why they wouldn't enjoy watching her stellar performances.

"Why would we not enjoy watching her whoop everybody’s ass??????"

Another fan said that rather than finding these scores boring, the fans of the Pole loved to see her dominating the Tour.

"Oh we don't get bored of this scoreline tbh rather we actually love this"

Here are some other fans defending the Pole's matches.

"she is usually playing flawless and relentless for the scoreline be like that, so yeah it is very fun to see her playing in such a high level" said a fan

"8 games lost, we have to eliminiate this. Next, there are still some lost points…" another fan said that Swiatek shouldn't have lost the eight games

"I can't decide tbh :) I love when she wins easily, wchich means she's playing flawless BUT tough matches and tough wins tastes better (eventhough I'm close to having heart atack sometimes)" a fan was confused

Some other fans were bored of this question which was asked whenever Iga Swiatek played well.

"Y’all ask this question every 3-5 business days….yes…we enjoy watching our favorite player play….SHOCKER!" a fan mentioned

"when you're so good the antis say you're boring cause apparently struggling is better display of skill than dominant performance that completely disarms the opponent. I think it's not her fault people struggle to play against her???" another fan questioned

"wait a minute you’re telling me sports fans enjoy watching their favs be excellent? that’s crazy" a fan said sarcastically

A look into Iga Swiatek and Beatriz Haddad Maia's head-to-head

2024 United Cup - Perth: Day 2

Iga Swiatek's next opponent in Madrid will be Beatriz Haddad Maia. They have faced each other three times in singles in their careers with the Pole leading their head-to-head 2-1.

The two met each other for the first time at the 2022 National Bank Open where Haddad Maia defeated the 22-year-old in a three-setter. Their next meeting came at the 2023 Roland Garros where the Brazilian fell to the eventual champion in straight sets.

Their most recent meeting came at the 2024 United Cup's Team Poland vs Team Brazil tie. Swiatek easily defeated the Brazilian in straight sets. The duo also faced each other in mixed doubles during this tie where Swiatek teamed up with Hubert Hurkacz and Haddad Maia teamed up with Marcelo Melo. This match was won by the Polish duo.