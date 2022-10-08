"Why is this even up for debate, you can have another poll for popularity contest for the other 2" - Novak Djokovic's fans celebrate poll results declaring him the GOAT

The way Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have dominated men's tennis over the last two decades is something that's highly unlikely to ever be repeated in the future. Pushing each other to become better players, the Big 3 are the only players among the men to reach 20 Grand Slam titles each.

The television network Eurosport recently conducted a poll on its social media, asking fans to select the greatest player of all time. The results showed the 21-time Grand Slam champion, Djokovic, as the clear winner, with 51% of people voting for him. Federer came in second with 28.2% votes, while Nadal was third with 20.8% of the votes. The total number of votes shown was 4,662.

It was a proud moment for the Serb's fans as they expressed their jubilation, but were hardly surprised. They suggested that while Federer and Nadal might be more popular than Djokovic, it's the stats that matter when deciding on the GOAT debate.

"Numbers speak and will always speak. Future generations will just read stats. Like I don’t know much about older generations such as Connors or McEnroe, all I read is the stats next to their names, that is all that stays in the end. The goat is the one that statistically is best," a fan tweeted.

"Numbers speak and will always speak. Future generations will just read stats. Like I don't know much about older generations such as Connors or McEnroe, all I read is the stats next to their names, that is all that stays in the end. The goat is the one that statistically is best," a fan tweeted.

Another fan stated that they've observed a change in the media's attitude towards the Serb since Federer's retirement, acknowledging his accomplishments and added that they hoped it would continue.

"Wow so Eurosport's have even tweeted about the result even though it didn't go the way it wanted! I have to admit I have seen a marked change in the media's attitude to Novak even since Roger announced his retirement. Long may it continue, but we all know it probably won't," a user wrote.

"Wow so Eurosport's have even tweeted about the result even though it didn't go the way it wanted! I have to admit I have seen a marked change in the media's attitude to Novak even since Roger announced his retirement. Long may it continue, but we all know it probably won't," a user wrote.



"Wow so Eurosport's have even tweeted about the result even though it didn't go the way it wanted! I have to admit I have seen a marked change in the media's attitude to Novak even since Roger announced his retirement. Long may it continue, but we all know it probably won't!"

Here are some more reactions from fans:

"Being loved, popular, played elegant or huge follower doesn't count when it comes to GOAT. The reason why play with points and winning points by matches is to deter winning or losing."

"Everyone knows who is the best tennis player to hold the tennis racket. The truth hurts some, but in the end it's the truth... Novak Djokovic Ladies and gentlemen"

"Not even understand why nadal was included in this list"

"There is only ONE Goat and that's Nole. Why is this even up for debate? You can have another poll for a popularity contest for the other 2"

"This is the truth. I'm a Federer and Djokovic fan, but we need to accept it!"

"well, he plays almost as elegant n effortless as federer, and as athletic as nadal…so, ya.."

"Ur audience has spoken. Debating on GOAT u cant keep out a life story in a sport like tennis. Hes reborn from the ashes of a tough past keepin up his record of winning countless tms. Alwys had 2fight from an unfavour position. Ppl know there never was, is or will be another"

Novak Djokovic to take on Daniil Medvedev in Astana Open SF

Daniil Medvedev (L) and Novak Djokovic

In the ongoing ATP 500 tournament — Astana Open — Novak Djokovic has reached the semifinals and will fight for a spot in the title clash against Daniil Medvedev on Saturday. This will be the 11th meeting between the two players, with the Serb leading their head-to-head 6-4.

In his quarterfinal against 18th-ranked Karen Khachanov, Novak Djokovic broke the Russian's serve thrice and beat him 6-4, 6-3 to further extend his head-to-head lead to 7-1. Medvedev, on the other hand, downed World No. 21 Roberto Bautista Agut in dominant fashion, winning 6-1, 6-1, breaking his serve six times and setting up a meeting with the Serb in the last four.

