"Why would I be jealous of them, I have so many titles, so many Grand Slams" - When Serena Williams spoke of on-court dignity after Wimbledon win

Serena Williams won her seventh Wimbledon singles title in 2016. She talked about her dignified on-court behavior after the final, saying her rivals inspire her to do better.

Williams entered the tournament as the top seed and defending champion. She booked her place in the final with wins over Amra Sadikovic, Christina McHale, Annika Beck, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Elena Vesnina, dropping just one set in the process.

Williams faced fourth seed Angelique Kerber in the final in what was a rematch of the 2016 Australian Open title clash which the German had won.

The American registered a 7-5, 6-3 win to win her seventh Wimbledon crown and 22nd Grand Slam singles title, thus equaling Steffi Graf's Major tally. Williams' victory came after she lost in the finals of both the Australian Open and the French Open in 2016.

The then-World No. 1 was asked about her dignified on-court behavior during her previous defeats and she responded by saying she was genuinely happy for her opponents.

"Well, I think it's definitely important, but it's just more or less who I've become and who I am. Definitely being genuinely happy at that moment for the people that I lost to. I always said, and I'll say it again, for me the success of another female in particular should be the inspiration to the next," Serena Williams said.

The American also claimed that the women who beat her previously inspired her to be better, adding that she had no reason to be jealous of them because of the success she has enjoyed.

"I just felt like, if anything, these ladies inspire me to want to do better. Why would I be jealous of them? I have so many titles, so many Grand Slams, so many things that I'm proud of. I just feel honored that, you know, I'm welcoming them to this unique position with open arms," Williams added.

Serena Williams never won another Wimbledon title after 2016

Serena Williams at Wimbledon 2022

Serena Williams' triumph at Wimbledon in 2016 would be her last at the grass-court Major. She did win the Australian Open in 2017 but another triumph at the All-England Club eluded her.

Williams reached the final in 2018 and 2019, losing to Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep respectively. She was forced to retire in her first-round fixture at the grass-court Major in 2021 due to a leg injury. She competed in 2022 as a wildcard but lost 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(7) to Harmony Tan in the first round.

This turned out to be Serena Williams' final appearance at Wimbledon as she retired from tennis after the US Open that year.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes