Why Miami Open final hasn't started? Everything about Novak Djokovic vs Jakub Mensik match rain delay & when it's projected to start

Novak Djokovic’s Miami Open 2025 final against Jakub Mensik on Sunday, March 30, has been delayed by rain. The players were originally scheduled to compete not before 3:00 pm.

Ad

Djokovic reached his eighth Miami Open final, beating the likes of Rinky Hijikata, Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Lorenzo Musetti, Sebastian Korda, and last year’s finalist Grigor Dimitrov. Interestingly, he did so without dropping a single set. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Jakub Mensik reached his biggest final by overcoming Roberto Bautista Agut, Indian Wells champion Jack Draper, Roman Safiullin, Arthur Fils, and Taylor Fritz. He was handed a walkover by his compatriot Tomas Machac in the fourth round.

Ad

Trending

Novak Djokovic and Jakub Mensik are set to lock horns for the second time in their careers at Sunday’s Miami Open final. The match has, however, suffered multiple rain delays. Although estimated to start around 3:00 pm, the players have yet to take the court as of 4:45 pm. The tournament is played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, home to the NFL's Miami Dolphins. It boasts no courts with roofs, contributing to the rain delay.

Ad

As it stands, the women’s doubles final featuring Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider versus Cristina Bucsa and Miyu Kato, which was scheduled on the center court before the men’s singles final, has yet to reach its conclusion, too. The match was suspended after just three games in the opening set.

According to Miami Open’s official updates, the play is set to be delayed until at least 5:30 pm.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, rain and thunderstorms have been reported on tournament grounds, with the likes of Martina Navratilova sharing the on-site severity of the situation. Although there is no official confirmation of resumption of play, according to the weather forecast, the rainy conditions are expected to prevail through 6:00 pm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis