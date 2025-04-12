Why did Monte-Carlo Masters shift Carlos Alcaraz, Lorenzo Musetti's men's singles final? All you need to know about the unique situation

Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti’s 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters men’s singles final is going to play out at a different time than originally scheduled. The organizers were forced to make the crucial change considering the day’s forecast.

Musetti and Alcaraz booked their place in their maiden title clash at Monte-Carlo on Saturday, April 12. The Spaniard, who’s the second seed, battled past Francisco Cerundolo, Daniel Altmaier, and Arthur Fils before seeing off his compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6(2), 6-4 in the semifinal. Meanwhile, 13th-seeded Musetti conquered Bu Yunchaokete, Jiri Lehecka, Matteo Berrettini, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Alex de Minaur en route.

During his semifinal against Alex de Minaur, Lorenzo Musetti had to play through a drizzle, with the chair umpire briefly pausing the match to rework the court. Keeping a tab on the daily forecast, the tournament organizers announced on Friday that the conditions during the final on Sunday, April 13, too, appeared unfavorable across the day.

Monte-Carlo Masters diligently pushed the men’s singles final forward to give the finalists the best possible opportunity to complete the contest. Originally scheduled at 3:00 PM local time, the match between Lorenzo Musetti and Carlos Alcaraz will now commence at 12:00 PM local time on Court Rainier III (the Center court). This will be followed by the men’s doubles final.

The statement issued on the tournament’s official X page read:

"NEWS: Due to the weather forecast for Sunday, in consultation with ATP officials, the Tournament organizers have decided to schedule the Singles Final at 12:00 PM on Court Rainier III in order to give the best opportunity to successfully complete this incredible 2025 edition."

What Lorenzo Musetti said about battling through drizzle ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters final against Carlos Alcaraz

Lorenzo Musetti won his first career title, beating Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Hamburg Open - Source: Getty

Lorenzo Musetti staged a remarkable comeback against an in-form Alex de Minaur in Saturday’s semifinal at the Monte-Carlo Masters, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(4).

During his on-court interview following the high-octane encounter, the 23-year-old confessed that he was initially unsettled by the humid conditions but eventually found his footing.

"The conditions at the beginning – I was not, let’s say, appreciating the conditions. It was really low today, with the rain, with the humidity. So it was not easy to break through the (Alex de Minaur) wall. At the end, I started to be patient; really patient and that was the key," Lorenzo Musetti said.

This is not Musetti’s first rodeo in the rain at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He was faced with challenging conditions during his 2023 match against Novak Djokovic. Despite multiple rain delays, the Italian kept his composure to earn his first-ever win against the Serb in three sets.

Musetti will look to clinch his first Master 1000 trophy at the Monte-Carlo Country Club on Sunday. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz will bid for his sixth.

