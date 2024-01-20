Iga Swiatek suffered a shock loss at the 2024 Australian Open, losing in the third round to Linda Noskova.

The World No. 1 took the opening set 6-3 and looked on course to reach the second week in Melbourne. The Czech teenager, however, showed phenomenal resistance after that, taking the next two sets 6-3, 6-4 to pull off the biggest upset in the tournament yet.

Speaking at her post-match press conference, Iga Swiatek was asked to describe how she was "feeling" about the defeat. The 22-year-old laughed it off, remarking that it was not necessary for the press to understand how she felt immediately afterwards.

The four-time Grand Slam champion maintained that she did not come into the tournament expecting a lot, as she had wanted to just put in her best work and play the game she came out to play.

To that effect, Swiatek was glad with how the match unfolded, adding that she will analyze the loss with her team later and see where she could have done better.

"Why do you need to understand? Sometimes I don't even understand, so I don't know if you will. I mean, as I said, I really wasn't expecting a lot. I just tried to do the best kind of work possible. I felt today that, okay, I wasn't playing my best game, and I had many things that didn't work on previous rounds. I felt actually today that I'm playing little bit better," Iga Swiatek said.

"I kind of took care of everything that I wanted to. I just feel like I need to analyze and see what I've done wrong. Sometimes I felt that I'm doing things wrong even during the game, but it was kind of too late to change that because I already lost the point," she added.

"I have kind of no regrets" - Iga Swiatek

2024 Australian Open - Day 7

Iga Swiatek went on to proclaim that she will reset as soon as possible and focus on the upcoming tournaments, recalling how she had to do the same last year after losing in the fourth round back then.

The World No. 1 also made it clear that she had "no regrets" about the loss, even if she admitted that she wished she could have played better at the Australian Open.

"Well, I just feel like, I don't know, I lost but I'm going to have more tournaments. I remember just last year getting back to work. I could reset and just focus on next tournaments. So I'm going to do the same this year," Iga Swiatek said.

"Still I know that I did everything I could to try to make it work. Technically it didn't work. But I know I did everything I could. I have kind of no regrets. For sure I wish I could have played a little bit better in this tournament," she added.