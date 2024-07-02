"Why not?" - Iga Swiatek's psychologist comes to Cristiano Ronaldo's defense after criticism over crying about missed penalty at Euro 2024

Iga Swiatek's psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, recently came to Cristiano Ronaldo's defense after the footballer was criticized for displaying emotions following a missed penalty during Portugal's Euro 2024 match against Slovenia on July 1. Portugal was drawn against Slovenia in the round of 16 match.

Slovenia showed exemplary defense, especially from goalkeeper Jan Oblak, to hold Portugal's attack for the stipulated 90 minutes. As the match went into extra time, Portugal's attack went into overdrive.

In the 104th minute, Portugal's Diogo Jota was fouled inside the penalty area, and a penalty was awarded. As such, Portugal received a brilliant opportunity to take a lead. However, Ronaldo, one of the best penalty-takers in football, was denied by Oblak, and the scores remained tied at 0-0.

During the half-time of extra time, Ronaldo, the Portuguese captain, became emotional and shed a few tears after missing the penalty that could have put his team ahead.

The video of Ronaldo displaying emotion split fans on social media, with some applauding his commitment to the game and others questioning his leadership skills.

His leadership abilities were questioned by a Polish X (previously Twitter) account for displaying his feelings.

"Should a real leader show such emotions in front of the team at such a moment? What do you think about Cristiano Ronaldo's tears?," they wrote. (Translated from Polish)

Iga Swiatek's psychologist, Daria Abramowicz came to Ronaldo's defense and wrote:

"And why not?" (Translated from Polish)

Portugal later clinched a ticket to the quarterfinals after winning the penalty shootout 3-0. They will face tournament favorites France for a place in the semifinals.

Iga Swiatek's psychologist defends the Pole after criticism for crying

Iga Swiatek, psychologist Daria Abramowicz, and the team at the 2022 French Open (Source: GETTY)

Iga Swiatek's psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, called out fans for criticizing the Pole for showing emotions after narrowly escaping a second-round exit at the hands of Naomi Osaka at the recently concluded 2024 French Open.

Abramowicz, in conversation with Tennis Majors, said that there was a difference between controlling and regulating emotions, and there was nothing wrong with regulating emotions.

“The difference between controlling and regulating is that with control you try fight it but with regulating, you find healthy ways in appropriate moments to express your emotions," Abramowicz said.

Abramowicz said that she was stunned when people questioned Swiatek for showing emotions after a tough win.

"I was stunned where people asked Iga why did you cry after the Osaka match: it’s completely human because you need to regulate the emotions, and especially emotional people need to do this even more. Some people would scream, get enraged, would cry: it’s life. But it’s especially important with emotional people,” she stated.

Iga Swiatek is currently at Wimbledon 2024 and began her campaign with a comfortable win over Sofia Kenin.

