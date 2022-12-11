Why are people so quick to tear a person apart" - Victoria Azarenka slams Cristiano Ronaldo critics following Portugal's World Cup exit

Victoria Azarenka has slammed those trolling Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal was eliminated from the tournament in Qatar after losing 1-0 to Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium courtesy of a goal from Youssef En-Nesyri. Morocco thus became the first African nation to reach the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup.

Portugal captain and talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the spotlight over the past month and has received plenty of flack online. He was seen in tears following the match.

Victoria Azarenka was far from pleased with the treatment of the football legend, calling it "cruel."

"Why are people so quick to tear a person apart when they are having a tough moment in their sport or life?!? Does it make you feel better or what? I don’t understand. It’s cruel," Azarenka tweeted.

victoria azarenka @vika7 Why are people so quick to tear a person apart when they are having a tough moment in their sport or life?!? Does it make you feel better or what? I don’t understand. It’s cruel Why are people so quick to tear a person apart when they are having a tough moment in their sport or life?!? Does it make you feel better or what? I don’t understand. It’s cruel

Ronaldo represented Portugal at the FIFA World Cup for the fifth time in his career and scored his only goal of the tournament in their 3-2 win over Ghana. He thus became the first player to score in five different editions of the World Cup.

The 37-year-old did not start any of his nation's knockout matches and only came on as a second-half substitute in their defeat to Morocco.

Victoria Azarenka is a big Argentina fan

Victoria Azarenka in action at the Guadalajara Open

Victoria Azarenka is a big fan of Argentina and has showcased her support for the South American nation throughout the FIFA World Cup.

The Belarusian has tweeted about star player Lionel Messi whenever he scores or has a moment of brilliance, calling him El Rey ("The King" in Spanish).

Azarenka also heaped praise on Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who was instrumental in the team's quarterfinal win over the Netherlands, saving two penalties in the shootout.

On the tennis front, Azarenka won 24 out of 37 matches this season, with her best performance coming in her final appearance of the year at the Guadalajara Open. She beat Elina Avanesyan 6-4, 6-2 in the first round before defeating top seed Paula Badosa, who was forced to retire due to injury. She then triumphed 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-1 over Madison Keys to set up a quarterfinal clash against fifth seed Coco Gauff.

Azarenka beat the American 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3 to reach her first semifinal of the season, where she was beaten 7-6(3), 6-1 by eventual champion Jessica Pegula.

The former World No. 1 is currently 26th in the WTA rankings.

Get England vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes