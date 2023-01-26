Why is Victoria Azarenka wearing PSG jersey at Australian Open 2023? How the Belarusian's son influenced her outfit selection at Melbourne Park

Victoria Azarenka has explained why she's wearing a PSG jersey at the 2023 Australian Open.

The 24th-seeded Azarenka returned to the semifinals at Melbourne Park for the first time since winning her second title in 2013. The two-time winner has been in good form this fortnight, dropping only two sets in five matches. She was particularly impressive in her quarterfinal win over Jessica Pegula, ousting the third seed in straight sets for the loss of just five games.

Azarenka caught the eye as she walked out onto the court for her Australian Open semifinal against reigning Wimbledon champion Rybakina on Thursday wearing a jersey of Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain.

It has been a common practice for the former World No. 1 throughout the tournament, representing the Parisian giants at many junctures, including press conferences and match entries.

Addressing the reasons why, the 33-year-old explained that she's wearing the PSG jersey because her son Leo wants to play for the club in the future. She said:

"My son's dream is to play football in PSG, so I might as well be representing."

Victoria Azarenka goes down in straight sets to Elena Rybakina in Australian Open semifinal

Victoria Azarenka dropped a tight first set against Rybakina.

Victoria Azarenka, playing her first Australian Open semifinal in ten years, made a brisk start against Elena Rybakina before the Kazakh gained the upper hand with a break of serve. However, the 33-year-old fought back, forcing the tiebreaker. Unfortunately, Azarenka blinked first, losing it 7-4.

The first break of the second set went Rybakina's way. The Kazakh consolidated that to move to within three games of returning to another Grand Slam final since triumphing at Wimbledon.

Azarenka found herself in trouble at 15-40 in her next service game, but errors from the Rybakina racquet meant the Belarusian held serve to stay in touch with her opponent. Rybakina, though, got the double break two games later but failed to serve out a set for the second time in the match.

However, Azarenka's fightback proved shortlived, as she dropped serve in the very next game to concede the match. Azarenka saved the first match point with a backhand winner but an unforced error ended the contest.

With her win over Azarenka, Rybakina is now set to break into the top 20 of the rankings, while the Belarusian's wait for a third Grand Slam title continues. Azarenka's only two Grand Slam titles came at the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013.

