Wimbledon 2022: Coco Gauff vs Mihaela Buzarnescu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Coco Gauff vs Mihaela Buzarnescu

Date: June 30, 2022

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000

Coco Gauff vs Mihaela Buzarnescu preview

Eleventh seed Coco Gauff will square off against Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round at Wimbledon on Thursday.

After promising performances in the last two years, Gauff is starting to convert them into big wins this season. The American has a 64 percent success ratio in 2022, with a runners-up finish at the French Open being her stand-out performance.

The 18-year-old entered Wimbledon on the back of a semifinal run at the bett1open in Berlin, where she was outwitted by World No. 2 Ons Jabeur 7-6(4), 6-2. She was slow to get off the mark at the All England Club, but eventually began her campaign with a hard-fought victory over Elena Gabriella Ruse 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Romanian qualifier Mihaela Buzarnescu, on the other hand, has only played four matches on the main tour this season, but has been active on the ITF circuit. She entered Wimbledon on the back of a quarterfinal run at the W100 Surbiton in London.

The 22-year-old played splendidly against Natasja Mariana Schunk in the first round, outfoxing the German in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

Buzarnescu has reached the third round at Wimbledon in 2018. She won the opening set against last year's runner-up Karolina Pliskova but couldn't capitalize on the opportunity and move to the last 16.

Coco Gauff vs Mihaela Buzarnescu head-to-head

Gauff and Buzarnescu have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Mihaela Buzarnescu odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -1200 -6.5(-110) Over 17.5(-145) Mihaela Buzarnescu +650 +6.5(-125) Under 17.5(+105)

Coco Gauff vs Mihaela Buzarnescu prediction

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Gauff will be the favorite heading into this contest. The American has made the fourth round twice at Wimbledon and will be eyeing a deep run at the tournament.

The American struggled to hold her serve in her first-round match against Ruse. She lost her serve four times and committed eight double faults.

Gauff has the ability to time the ball well and is a swift mover on court with a booming serve. However, the large backswing on her forehand makes her susceptible to making errors off that wing.

Buzarnescu has only lost one out of four matches on grass so far. She chose not to take any chances with a minor injury and retired mid-way through her quarterfinal clash at the W100 Surbiton.

The Romanian likes the fast surface and is very much capable of putting up a strong performance. She won 84 percent of her first-serve points and launched 19 winners against Shunk. Buzarnescu uses the backhand slice well to control the pace of rallies and likes to construct points patiently from the baseline. She'll need to be clinical during crucial moments to have a chance against Gauff.

Considering their form, ranking and experience on tour at the moment, Gauff will be the overwhelming favorite to win the encounter. She'll be up against a tricky opponent, but should be able to reach the round-of-32 at Wimbledon.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.

