Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios is the lowest-ranked opponent Novak Djokovic will face in a Grand Slam final

Novak Djokovic beat Cameron Norrie in four sets on Friday to book a mouthwatering Wimbledon final with unseeded Australian Nick Kyrgios.

The top seed made an uncharacteristically slow start on Centre Court against Norrie. Djokovic was broken thrice as the first-time Major semifinalist drew first blood.

However, the 35-year-old only warmed up to the task in hand, regrouping to take the next two sets. Norrie tried to hang tough in the fourt, but a lone break of serve was enough as Djokovic served his way to an eighth Wimbledon final, fourth on the trot.

The Serb will play a record 32nd Major final against first-time Grand Slam finalist Kyrgios. Interestingly, it will only be the fourth time Djokovic will take on an opponent playing their first Major final, having won the previous three. The 40th-ranked Kyrgios is also the lowest ranked player the Serb will face in a Major title match.

The Big Three @Big3Tennis Kyrgios will be the lowest ranked opponent Djokovic has ever faced in a grand slam final.



Kyrgios will also be just the second player ranked outside the Top 10 that Djokovic has faced in a grand slam final (other Tsonga 2008 AO)



Researched through Tennis Abstract Kyrgios will be the lowest ranked opponent Djokovic has ever faced in a grand slam final.Kyrgios will also be just the second player ranked outside the Top 10 that Djokovic has faced in a grand slam final (other Tsonga 2008 AO)Researched through Tennis Abstract https://t.co/biqoQXCuAc

The only other top-ten opponent Djokovic has faced in a Grand Slam final is the retired Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (#38) way back at the 2008 Australian Open, where he scripted his first Major win.

"It's surprising he's in the final because of his ranking" - Novak Djokovic on Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic exults after reaching the Wimbledon final on Friday.

Novak Djokovic has been on a roll at Wimbledon, winning 27 straight matches since losing to Tomas Berdych in the 2017 quarterfinals.

The Serb hasn't been at his fluent best this fortnight, recovering from two sets down against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals. He also dropped sets in the first round, fourth round and semifinals but has reached an eighth Wimbledon final against surprise finalist Nick Kyrgios.

The unseeded Australian made his first Grand Slam final this fortnight by beating Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals. A walkover in the semifinals against Nadal has put him into a first Major final.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



is excited for his battle with



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 "One thing is for sure, there's going to be fireworks" @DjokerNole is excited for his battle with @NickKyrgios on Sunday "One thing is for sure, there's going to be fireworks" 🎆@DjokerNole is excited for his battle with @NickKyrgios on Sunday#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/jU0m3PkJFf

In his press conference, the six-time winner expressed surprise at Kyrgios's run to the title match, considering his modest ranking, However, he added that the Australian has always been a dangerous player, especially on grass, and deserves his place in the final.

"It is surprising that he is in the final because of his ranking," said Djokovic. "Between us, the players, we know how dangerous he is, especially on grass. It seems that he is mentally better than he was a few years ago. ... As a tennis fan, I'm glad he made it to the final; he's very talented. Due to the quality of tennis, he is where he deserves to be”.

Like Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios has also taken a scenic route to the final, despite the walkover against Nadal. The Australian went five sets to beat Paul Jubb in the first round and Brandon Nakashima in the fourth. He also needed a fourth-set tiebreak to beat fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round.

Kyrgios is one of the few players to own a perfect head-to-head record against Djokovic, beating the Serb in straight sets twice in 2017. He'll look to continue that run as he seeks to become the first Australian male player since Lleyton Hewitt (2002) in two decades to win Wimbledon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far