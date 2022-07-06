Wimbledon 2022 results today, Winners, Scores & Recap: Novak Djokovic produces sensational comeback, Cameron Norrie keeps British hopes alive | Day 9

The Wimbledon crowd got their money's worth on Day 9 of The Championships as the very best in the game battled it out on the lush green surface, displaying tennis of the highest quality.

Top seed Novak Djokovic crawled back from the dead to snatch victory from 20-year-old Jannik Sinner, keeping his 26-match win streak on grass and hopes of winning a third straight title at the All England Club alive.

Local favorite Cameron Norrie also held his nerve against Belgian David Goffin to make the semifinals at the grass-court Major for the first time in his career.

World No. 2 Ons Jabeur survived a scare against 23-year-old Marie Bouzkova to continue her rich vein of form on grass. The Tunisian has won her last 10 matches on the surface.

The second seeds in the men's doubles, Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic, breezed past the German duo of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in straight sets.

The highlight of the day, however, was 34-year-old Tatjana Maria, a mother of two, reaching the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career after failing to do so in her last 34 attempts.

Here are the significant results from Day 9 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships:

Djokovic stays on course to defend his Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic's hopes of winning his first Grand Slam of the year were on the ropes after the Serb went down two sets to love against World No. 13 Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals. However, the 35-year-old changed the course of the match in the third set and outlasted the Italian in an entertaining five-set encounter, 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



is a Wimbledon semi-finalist for the 11th time, sealing a sublime 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory against Jannik Sinner



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Comeback complete @DjokerNole is a Wimbledon semi-finalist for the 11th time, sealing a sublime 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory against Jannik Sinner Comeback complete 👑@DjokerNole is a Wimbledon semi-finalist for the 11th time, sealing a sublime 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory against Jannik Sinner#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/xdkN5os2H2

Djokovic has now won 10 out of 11 five-set matches at Wimbledon.

Norrie digs deep to oust Goffin

Ninth seed Cameron Norrie advanced to the last four of the Wimbledon Championships after getting the better of former World No. 7 David Goffin 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in an epic five-set battle.

The 26-year-old became the fourth man from Britain in the Open Era to reach the semifinals at the All England Club and the first since Andy Murray won the title in 2016.

Jabeur seals strong comeback win against Bouzkova

Third seed Ons Jabeur made a sensational comeback to defeat Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. The 27-year-old created history by becoming the first Arab and North African to reach the semifinals of a Major tournament.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Tunisia's Ons Jabeur becomes the 1st Arab or North African player to ever reach the semifinals of a major.



The World No.2 comes back to beats Marie Bouzkova 36 61 61 to make the History made.Tunisia's Ons Jabeur becomes the 1st Arab or North African player to ever reach the semifinals of a major.The World No.2 comes back to beats Marie Bouzkova 36 61 61 to make the #Wimbledon semifinals. History made. Tunisia's Ons Jabeur becomes the 1st Arab or North African player to ever reach the semifinals of a major. The World No.2 comes back to beats Marie Bouzkova 36 61 61 to make the #Wimbledon semifinals. https://t.co/Vyro4HxqyB

Maria humbles debutant Niemeier

It was a moment to savor for Germany's Tatjana Maria as she got the better of World No. 97 Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5. She joined an elite group of female players who have made the semifinals at Wimbledon after turning 34.

Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert and Billie Jean King are the others to have achieved this remarkable feat.

US Open Tennis @usopen turned pro in 2001

first Wimbledon in 2007

35 Grand Slams played

best result: Round 3



34-year-old mother of two, Tatjana Maria is into the



Never stop chasing your dreams. turned pro in 2001first Wimbledon in 200735 Grand Slams playedbest result: Round 334-year-old mother of two, Tatjana Maria is into the #Wimbledon semifinals.Never stop chasing your dreams. 🔹 turned pro in 2001🔸 first Wimbledon in 2007🔹 35 Grand Slams played🔸 best result: Round 334-year-old mother of two, Tatjana Maria is into the #Wimbledon semifinals.Never stop chasing your dreams. https://t.co/jgOT3MzG6D

Pavic and Mektic cruise into semifinals

Second seeds Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic booked their spot in the last four at Wimbledon, outfoxing Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

The Croatian pair will battle it out against sixth seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah for a place in the final.

Sock and Kudla suffer ill-fated quarterfinal exit

The doubles pairing of Jack Sock and Denis Kudla bowed out in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in upsetting fashion.

The duo were down two sets to love against Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah on Court No. 12, but managed to find their rhythm in the third set, edging it in a tie-break.

However, their comeback was cut short as Kudla threw in the towel early in the fourth set due to a shoulder injury.

Ostapenko, Kichenok and Krejcikova, Siniakova set up semifinal date after stunning victories

Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Fourth seeds Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok ground out an emphatic victory over eighth seeds Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-Ching 6-4, 1-6, 5-7 in the quarterfinals of the women's doubles.

The Latvian and Ukrainian pair will square off against second seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova for a place in the final. The Czech pair ousted Nicole Melichar Martinez and Ellen Perez 1-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 in a thrilling contest.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far