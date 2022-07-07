Wimbledon 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 12

With the men's semifinals scheduled to be held on Day 12 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be the biggest stars in action on Friday.

While top seed and three-time defending champion Djokovic faces home favorite Cameron Norrie, second seed Nadal takes on the mercurial Nick Kyrgios in a highly-anticipated showdown.

Djokovic and Norrie will kick off the proceedings on Centre Court, with Nadal and Kyrgios to follow.

Interestingly, both Djokovic and Nadal needed five sets to ward off their respective rivals in the quarterfinals. The Serb, a six-time champion on these hallowed lawns, went down two sets to love down against 20-year-old Jannik Sinner before engineering a 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 comeback.

His next opponent, the ninth-seeded Cameron Norrie, too went the distance against Belgian veteran David Goffin. The Brit summoned all his courage to edge the two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 to reach his maiden Major semifinal.

While the crowd will be firmly behind his back on Friday, he faces the uphill task of snapping Djokovic's 26-match winning streak at SW19.

Nadal's fitness remains doubtful

Nadal takes an injury break during his quarterfinal match at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Although Nadal is expected to take the court against Kyrgios in his semifinal match, question marks continue to hover over his fitness.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion struggled with his fitness during his epic tussle with 11th seed Taylor Fritz on Wednesday. He opted for a medical timeout and was admittedly even on the brink of retirement due to an abdominal issue.

The Spaniard ultimately fought off everything on his way to an incredible 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(10-4) victory.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis "My sister and father were telling me to retire. For me, it's tough to quit in the middle of a match. I have done that a couple of times in my career, but I hate doing that. That's why I kept fighting, wanting to finish the match regardless of the result."



After tests on Thursday morning, the southpaw has now been diagnosed to have a 7mm tear on his abdominal muscle, as reported by Spanish publication MARCA.

While his fitness remains a huge concern for his team and well-wishers, the reigning Australian and French Open champion plans to play the semifinal against Kyrgios in what would be the pair's ninth meeting.

Kyrgios, who beat Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(5) in his quarterfinal, upset Nadal in four sets in their very first meeting at this venue in 2014. Nadal avenged that loss in four sets yet again in 2019, setting up a tantalizing third face-off at Wimbledon on Friday.

So without any further ado, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 12 of the 2022 Championships (singles only):

Centre Court

(Starts at 1:30 pm local time)

Gentlemen's Singles - Semifinals

(1) Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs (9) Cameron Norrie (GBR)

Followed by

(2) Rafael Nadal (ESP) vs Nick Kyrgios (AUS)

(For the full schedule for Day 12 of the grasscourt Major, click here.)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the tournament:

Australia: Channel Nine.

Canada: TSN.

France: beIN Sports.

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF.

India: Star Sports.

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis.

Japan: NHK & WOWOW.

New Zealand: Sky NZ.

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub.

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+.

UK: BBC & Eurosport.

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel.

For more information regarding the broadcasters for the tournament, click here.

Wimbledon 2022 - Match Timings for Day 12

On the Center Court, the action will commence at 1:30 pm local time. The timings in the USA, Canada and India are as follows:

Country Start time on Centre Court USA and Canada 8:30 am ET, July 8 India 6 pm IST, July 8

