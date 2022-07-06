Wimbledon 2022 US players' schedule today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 10

A total of 19 American players will be in action on Day 10 at Wimbledon. Amanda Anisimova and Taylor Fritz are the only remaining singles players from the US at the grass-court Major and will be fighting for a place in the semifinals.

Anisimova will take on Simona Halep in the last eight and this will be their second meeting this season. The Romanian beat the 20-year-old at the Bad Homburg Open in June in straight sets.

Fritz has a tough task ahead of him as he takes on Rafael Nadal, who has won 34 out of 37 matches this season. The 24-year-old beat the King of Clay in the Indian Wells Masters final earlier this year, but the latter was struggling with fitness issues at the time.

The likes of Rajeev Ram, Coco Gauff, Jack Sock and Desirae Krawczyk will also be in action in the doubles and mixed doubles events.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for the American players on Day 10 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships:

Centre Court

(16) Simona Halep vs (20) Amanda Anisimova (first match on court, starting at 1:30 pm local time)

(11) Taylor Fritz vs (2) Rafael Nadal (second match on court after Halep vs Anisimova)

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Halep vs Anisimova

Fritz vs Nadal



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 WEDNESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (CENTRE COURT, FROM 13.30 BST)Halep vs AnisimovaFritz vs Nadal WEDNESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (CENTRE COURT, FROM 13.30 BST)Halep vs AnisimovaFritz vs Nadal#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100

Court 2

(1) Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury vs (12) Nicolas Mahut / Edouard Roger-Vasselin (first match on court, starting at 11 am local time)

Danielle Collins / Desirae Krawczyk vs (11) Alicja Rosolska / Erin Routliffe (second match on court after Ram / Salisbury vs Mahut / Roger-Vasselin)

(6) Mate Pavic / Sania Mirza vs (2) Neal Skupski / Desirae Krawczyk (fourth match on court after Greg Rusedski / Anne Keothavong vs Mark Woodforde / Iva Majoli

Court 3

Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur vs Jack Sock / Coco Gauff (third match on court after Elise Mertens / Zhang Shuai vs Alexa Guarachi / Andreja Klepac)

USTA @usta



Coco Gauff & Jack Sock are into the LET'S GO!Coco Gauff & Jack Sock are into the #Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinals! LET'S GO! 💪Coco Gauff & Jack Sock are into the #Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinals! https://t.co/tBBBEPgpVG

Court 12

Sebastian Gorzny vs (3) Mili Poljicak (second match on court after Hayu Kinoshita vs Jasmine Conway)

Court 18

Chak Wong / Michael Zheng vs Luca Pow / Henry Searle (third match on court after Daniela Hantuchova / Laura Robson vs Flavia Pennetta / Francesca Schiavone)

Court 5

Learner Tien vs (15) Martyn Pawelski (first match on court, starting at 11 am local time)

Court 7

Aidan Kim vs Michael Zheng (second match on court after Luca Udvardy vs Annabelle Xu)

Hannah Klugman / Hephzibah Oluwadare vs Sonya Macavei / Julie Struplova (third match on court, after Kim vs Zheng)

Aidan Kim / Cooper Williams vs Gilles Bailly / Jakub Nicod (fourth match on court after Klugman / Oluwadare vs Macavei / Struplova)

Court 8

(1) Liv Hovde vs (13) Kayla Cross (second match on court after Chak Wong vs Peter Privara)

Court 14

Linda Klimovicova / Dominika Salkova vs Lucia Peyre / Mia Slama (third match on court after Martin Landaluce vs Gilles Bailly)

Edas Butvilas / Mili Poljicak vs Ozan Colak / Learner Tien (fourth match on court, after Klimicova / Salkova vs Peyre / Slama)

Court 15

Bor Artnak / Hynek Barton vs Sebastian Gorzny / Alex Michelsen (fourth match on court after Dylan Dietrich / Kilian Feldbausch vs Jakub Mensik / Olaf Pieczkowski)

Court 17

Mika Brunold / Nicholas Godsick vs Gabriel Debru / Paul Inchauspe (second match on court after Ella Seidel vs Li Yu-yun)

To be arranged

Thomas Enqvist / Rennae Stubbs vs Thomas Johansson / Mary Joe Fernandez

For more information on Wimbledon's schedule, visit the tournament website here.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022 in the United States

Viewers in the United States can watch all the live action from Wimbledon on ESPN & Tennis Channel.

For more information on the broadcasters, visit the tournament website here.

Wimbledon 2022 - Match timings for Day 10

The matches start at 11 am local time (6 am ET) on all courts except for Centre Court and Court 1, where the action will commence at 1:30 pm local time (8:30 am ET) and 1 pm local time (8 am ET), respectively.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far