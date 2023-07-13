Wimbledon 2023: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden crash out in men’s doubles semifinals

The Indian-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden's run in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships ended in the semifinals. The sixth seeds lost to the top-seeded pair of Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 5-7, 4-6, in an hour and 26 minutes on Court 1.

The first set proceeded on serve for the first ten games. But Koolhof and Skupski earned a crucial break of serve in the 11th game, after which they closed out the set in 43 minutes.

The second serve unfolded in similar fashion, continuing on serve for the first eight games. However, the top seeds broke their opponents again in the ninth game and then comfortably closed out the match.

Bopanna and Edben had only one break point in during the encounter, which came during the first set, but they failed to capitalize on it. Their opponents, on the other hand, converted both of their break points.

Koolhof and Skupski made seven double faults and nine unforced errors but got two timely breaks of serve to beat their opponent in straight sets. They will face the Spanish-Argentine pair of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the men’s doubles final on Saturday.

Marketa Vondrousova beats Elina Svitolina to reach her second Grand Slam final

In the first women's singles semifinal on Thursday, Marketa Vondrousova defeated wildcard Elina Svitolina in straight sets to reach her second Grand Slam final after the 2019 French Open. Vondrousova, who knocked out fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals, won the match 6-3, 6-3 in an hour and 15 minutes.

Svitolina came into the match after beating World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the last eight, but could not carry the momentum into the clash against Vondrousova.

Vondrousova, in the meantime, became the first unseeded finalist in the Wimbledon women’s singles in the Open Era. The legendary Billie Jean King was the last unseeded player to reach the women's singles final in 1963.

