Wimbledon 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 5

Day 5 of the 2023 Wimbledon will see the continuation of the second round matches along with the start of the third round duels.

After a couple of days of weather induced havoc, things are slowly limping back to normal. The scheduling nightmare has cause plenty of problems for players, especially for those who wrapped up their first-round contests on Thursday.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are on the opposite halves of the draw, but will be playing on the same day now. Both are scheduled to take to the court on Friday. While the World No. 1 will face Alexandre Muller, the defending champion will take on old rival Stan Wawrinka.

The top two players on the women's side, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are also going to be in action. Ons Jabeur, last year's runner-up at the All England Club, is in the mix as well.

Matteo Berrettini, Alexander Zverev, along with Grand Slam champions Petra Kvitova and Bianca Andreescu are some of the other well-known names in the fray on Friday.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 5 of Wimbledon:

Schedule for Day 5 at Wimbledon 2023

Centre Court

Starting at 1:30 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexandre Muller

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (30) Petra Martic

Followed by: (2) Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka

Court 1

Starting at 1 pm local time: Varvara Gracheva vs (1) Aryna Sabalenka

Followed by: (12) Cameron Norrie vs Christopher Eubanks

Followed by: (6) Ons Jabeur vs (Q) Zhuoxuan Bai

The official schedule for the day can be accessed here.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel & ESPN.

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and BBC.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.

India: All matches can be viewed on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Wimbledon 2023 match timings

The first match on all courts except the two main arenas will commence at 11 am local time. Play on Centre Court will begin at 1:30 pm, while matches on Court 1 will start at 1 pm.

Country Date Start Time (Centre Court) Start Time (Court 1) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA July 7, 2023 8:30 am ET 8:00 am ET 6:00 am ET Canada July 7, 2023 8:30 am ET 8:00 am ET 6:00 am ET UK July 7, 2023 1:30 pm BST 1 pm BST 11:00 am ET India July 7, 2023 6:00 pm IST 5:30 pm IST 3:30 pm IST

