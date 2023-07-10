Wimbledon 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 9

The men's and women's singles quarterfinals will take centrestage on Day 9 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Iga Swiatek saved two match points against Belinda Bencic to make the last eight here. The victory also meant that she has now made it to at least the quarterfinals across all four Majors. The World No. 1 will take on Elina Svitolina, who's now playing even better than before since returning to the tour as a mother.

Jessica Pegula and Marketa Vondrousova will duke it out in the other quarterfinal bout. While the former's gunning for a maiden Grand Slam semifinal in singles, the latter has already made it to that stage once before, at the 2019 French Open.

Novak Djokovic won the first couple of sets, but his fourth-round contest against Hubert Hurkacz had to be paused on Sunday due to the curfew. The Serb dropped the third set upon the resumption of play on Monday, but raised his level to get the job done in four sets.

Djokovic's title defense will now continue against Andrey Rublev, who's looking to reach the semifinals of a Major for the first time. Jannik Sinner and Roman Safiullin will go toe-to-toe in the other quarterfinal.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 9 of Wimbledon:

Schedule for Day 9 at Wimbledon 2023

Centre Court

Starting at 1:30 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (WC) Elina Svitolina

Followed by: (7) Andrey Rublev vs (2) Novak Djokovic

Court 1

Starting at 1 pm local time: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Marketa Vondrousova

Followed by: (8) Jannik Sinner vs Roman Safiullin

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel & ESPN.

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and BBC.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.

India: All matches can be viewed on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Wimbledon 2023 match timings

The first match on all courts except the two main arenas will commence at 11 am local time. Play on Centre Court will begin at 1:30 pm, while matches on Court 1 will start at 1 pm.

Country Date Start Time (Centre Court) Start Time (Court 1) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA July 11, 2023 8:30 am ET 8:00 am ET 6:00 am ET Canada July 11, 2023 8:30 am ET 8:00 am ET 6:00 am ET UK July 11, 2023 1:30 pm BST 1 pm BST 11:00 am ET India July 11, 2023 6:00 pm IST 5:30 pm IST 3:30 pm IST

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes