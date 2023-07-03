Wimbledon 2023 US players' TV Schedule: When are Frances Tiafoe, Sebastian Korda, & other Americans playing? - Day 2, Round 1

13 American players will be in action on Day 2 of Wimbledon 2023 as the first round of the singles tournaments continues. Frances Tiafoe and Sebastian Korda will both look to seal their respective spots in the second round of the grass-court Major.

Shelby Rogers will be involved in the very first match on Centre Court as she locks horns with defending champion Elena Rybakina. The likes of Madison Keys and Marcos Giron will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for American players on Day 2 of Wimbledon 2023.

Centre Court

(3) Elena Rybakina vs Shelby Rogers (first match on court, starts at 1:30 pm local time/ 8:30 am ET)

Court 3

(25) Madison Keys vs Sonay Kartal (fourth match on court, approx. 5 pm local time/12 pm ET)

Court 12

Alison Riske vs Paula Badosa (third match on court, approx. 3 pm local time / 10 am ET)

(12) Frances Tiafoe vs Wu Yibing (fourth match on court, after Badosa vs Riske)

Court 6

Marcos Giron vs Hugo Dellien (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time / 6 am ET)

Court 7

Madison Brengle vs Sara Errani (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time / 6 am ET)

Court 8

Bernarda Pera vs Viktoriya Tomova (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time / 6 am ET)

Sebastian Korda vs Jiri Vesely (second match on court after Pera vs Tomova)

Court 11

Christopher Eubanks vs Thiago Monteiro (third match on court, approx. 3 pm local time, 10 am ET)

Court 14

Ben Shelton vs Taro Daniel (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

Court 15

Tommy Paul vs Shintaro Mochizuki (third match on court, approx. 3 pm local time)

Court 17

(21) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Emma Navarro (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

Maxime Cressy vs Laslo Djere (second match on court after Navarro vs Alexandrova)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023 in the United States

Viewers in the United States can catch all the action happening at Wimbledon on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Wimbledon 2023 - Match Timings for Day 1

The first match on Centre Court will begin at 1:30 pm local time (8:30 am ET), while on Court No. 1, the proceedings commence at 1 pm local time (8 am ET).

The first match on all other courts is scheduled for an 11 am local time (6 am ET) start.

Poll : 0 votes