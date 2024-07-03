Wimbledon 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 4

The 2024 Wimbledon Championships have begun, with the first three days concluding with exciting results and surprising upsets. With a star-studded lineup, the tournament promises more thrilling tennis action going forward.

Day 4 (July 4) of the London Major will feature seven-time tournament champion Novak Djokovic in action. Joining him will be Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie, Alexander Zverev, Hubert Hurkacz, Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov, Ben Shelton, and Holger Rune, among others.

On the women's side, reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek, along with Katie Boulter, Ons Jabeur, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, Leylah Fernandez, Caroline Wozniacki, Daria Kasatkina, and others, will all compete to move closer to lifting the trophy.

On that note, here's a detailed look at the schedule for Day 4 of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships:

Schedule for Day 4 of Wimbledon 2024

Centre Court

Starting at 1:30 pm local time:

(2) Novak Djokovic vs Jacob Fearnley

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Petra Martic

Followed by: Andy Murray/Jamie Murray vs Rinky Hijikata/John Peers

No. 1 Court

Starting at 1:00 pm local time:

(32) Katie Boulter vs Harriet Dart

Followed by: (28) Jack Draper vs Cameron Norrie

Followed by: (4) Alexander Zverev vs Marcos Giron

Court No. 2

Starting at 11:00 am local time:

(7) Hubert Hurkacz vs Arthur Fils

Followed by: (10) Ons Jabeur vs Robin Montgomery

Followed by: (4) Elena Rybakina vs Laura Siegemund

Court No. 3

Starting at 11:00 am local time:

(9) Alex de Minaur vs Jaume Munar

Followed by: (5) Jessica Pegula vs Xinyu Wang

Followed by: (11) Danielle Collins vs Dalma Galfi

Followed by: (11) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Emil Ruusuvuori

To view the full schedule, click here.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024?

Novak Djokovic

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and India can catch live action from the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on the following channels and sites:

USA - ESPN International, TSN/RDS, The Tennis Channel

Canada - ESPN International, TSN/RDS

UK - BBC, Eurosport

Australia - Nine & Stan Sport

India - Disney+ Hotstar

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Wimbledon 2024 - Match timings

On Day 4, matches will begin at 1:30 pm local time on Centre Court, 1:00 pm on No. 1 Court, and 11:00 am on all other courts.

Here are the match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India on Day 4:

Country Match Timings - Center Court Match Timings - Court 1 Match Timings - All the Other Courts USA/Canada July 4, 2024, 9:30 a.m. ET July 4, 2024, 9:00 a.m. ET July 4, 2024, 7:00 a.m. ET UK July 4, 2024, 1:30 p.m. GMT July 4, 2024, 1:00 p.m GMT July 4, 2024, 11:00 a.m. GMT India July 4, 2024, 7:00 p.m. IST July 4, 2024, 6:30 p.m. IST July 4, 2024, 4:30 p.m. IST

