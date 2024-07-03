Wimbledon 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 4

The 2024 Wimbledon Championships have begun, with the first three days concluding with exciting results and surprising upsets. With a star-studded lineup, the tournament promises more thrilling tennis action going forward.
Day 4 (July 4) of the London Major will feature seven-time tournament champion Novak Djokovic in action. Joining him will be Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie, Alexander Zverev, Hubert Hurkacz, Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov, Ben Shelton, and Holger Rune, among others.
On the women's side, reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek, along with Katie Boulter, Ons Jabeur, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, Leylah Fernandez, Caroline Wozniacki, Daria Kasatkina, and others, will all compete to move closer to lifting the trophy.
On that note, here's a detailed look at the schedule for Day 4 of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships:
Schedule for Day 4 of Wimbledon 2024
Centre Court
Starting at 1:30 pm local time:
(2) Novak Djokovic vs Jacob Fearnley
Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Petra Martic
Followed by: Andy Murray/Jamie Murray vs Rinky Hijikata/John Peers
No. 1 Court
Starting at 1:00 pm local time:
(32) Katie Boulter vs Harriet Dart
Followed by: (28) Jack Draper vs Cameron Norrie
Followed by: (4) Alexander Zverev vs Marcos Giron
Court No. 2
Starting at 11:00 am local time:
(7) Hubert Hurkacz vs Arthur Fils
Followed by: (10) Ons Jabeur vs Robin Montgomery
Followed by: (4) Elena Rybakina vs Laura Siegemund
Court No. 3
Starting at 11:00 am local time:
(9) Alex de Minaur vs Jaume Munar
Followed by: (5) Jessica Pegula vs Xinyu Wang
Followed by: (11) Danielle Collins vs Dalma Galfi
Followed by: (11) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Emil Ruusuvuori
To view the full schedule, click here.
Where to watch Wimbledon 2024?
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and India can catch live action from the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on the following channels and sites:
USA - ESPN International, TSN/RDS, The Tennis Channel
Canada - ESPN International, TSN/RDS
UK - BBC, Eurosport
Australia - Nine & Stan Sport
India - Disney+ Hotstar
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Wimbledon 2024 - Match timings
On Day 4, matches will begin at 1:30 pm local time on Centre Court, 1:00 pm on No. 1 Court, and 11:00 am on all other courts.
Here are the match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India on Day 4:
