Wimbledon 2025 Results Day 4: Scores, complete list of winners, losers, upsets & more ft. Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner

Title favorites Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic cruised through their second-round matches on Thursday, July 3 at Wimbledon 2025. However, Iga Swiatek needed to stage a comeback, while Barbora Krejcikova kept her title defense alive with another hard-fought win.

The upsets continued on Thursday as well, with the underdogs claiming more high-profile victims. Americans Tommy Paul and Sofia Kenin were among the top players to depart in the latest wave of upsets.

Ben Shelton and Gael Monfils' matches were suspended at the end of the day due to darkness. The former is one game away from victory, while the latter's match will enter the fifth set on Friday. Here's a look at how it all went down on Day 4 of Wimbledon 2025:

Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova tested, Sofia Kenin sent packing

Barbora Krejcikova at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Eighth seed Iga Swiatek dropped the first set of her second-round contest against Caty McNally. However, she didn't catch the upset bug like the others and stormed back to win the match 5-7, 6-2, 6-1. Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova was tested thoroughly for the second consecutive match.

Krejcikova needed three sets to dispatch Alexandra Eala in her opener, and fought past Caroline Dolehide in another three-set tussle, prevailing 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina made light work of Maria Sakkari, scoring a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win.

However, it was the end of the road for 28th seed Sofia Kenin. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, who toppled defending champion Marketa Vondrousova in the first round here last year, claimed another scalp at SW19. She beat the American 6-1, 7-6 (4) to make the third round yet again.

Wimbledon Ladies' singles Day 4 results:

(7) Mirra Andreeva def. Lucia Bronzetti: 6-1, 7-6 (4)

(8) Iga Swiatek def. Caty McNally: 5-7, 6-2, 6-1

(10) Emma Navarro def. Veronika Kudermetova: 6-1, 6-2

(11) Elena Rybakina def. Maria Sakkari: 6-3, 6-1

(16) Daria Kasatkina def. Irina-Camelia Begu: 6-2, 4-6, 6-1

(17) Barbora Krejcikova def. Caroline Dolehide: 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

(18) Ekaterina Alexandrova def. Suzan Lamens: 6-4, 6-0

(19) Liudmila Samsonova def. Yullia Starodubtseva: 6-2, 6-1

(23) Clara Tauson def. Anna Kalinskaya: 6-3, 7-6 (10)

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro def. (28) Sofia Kenin: 6-1, 7-6 (4)

Dayana Yastremska def. (Q) Anastasia Zakharova: 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (8)

Danielle Collins def. (Q) Veronika Erjavec: 6-4, 6-1

Elisabetta Cocciaretto def. Katie Volynets: 6-0, 6-4

Belinda Bencic def. (Q) Elsa Jaquemot: 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

Zeynep Sonmez def. Wang Xinyu: 7-5, 7-5

Hailey Baptiste def. (LL) Victoria Mboko: 7-6 (5), 6-3

Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic continue to impress at Wimbledon, Tommy Paul knocked out

Tommy Paul at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Novak Djokovic put on an absolute masterclass as he comfortably beat Dan Evans 6-3, 6-2, 6-0. He dropped only nine points on serve throughout the match. Top seed Jannik Sinner was equally impressive, beating Aleksandar Vukic 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.

Tommy Paul, one of the quarterfinalists from the previous edition, was upset by Sebastian Ofner. The American went down in four sets after claiming the first set. Brandon Nakashima won the all-American showdown against Reilly Opelka, edging past his compatriot in four sets.

Fourth seed Jack Draper failed to advance beyond the second round of his home Slam for yet another year. Marin Cilic rolled back the years to beat the Brit in four sets. Grigor Dimitrov and Alex de Minaur were among the other notable winners of the day.

Wimbledon Gentlemen's singles Day 4 results:

(1) Jannik Sinner def. Aleksandar Vukic: 6-1, 6-1, 6-3

(6) Novak Djokovic def. (WC) Dan Evans: 6-3, 6-2, 6-0

(11) Alex de Minaur def. Arthur Cazaux: 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-0

(15) Jakub Mensik def. Marcos Giron: 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4)

(19) Grigor Dimitrov def. Corentin Moutet: 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5

(22) Flavio Cobolli def. (WC) Jack Pinnington Jones: 6-1, 7-6 (6), 6-2

(29) Brandon Nakashima def. Reilly Opelka: 7-5, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3

Marin Cilic def. (4) Jack Draper: 6-4, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4

Sebastian Ofner def. (13) Tommy Paul: 1-6, 7-5, 6-4, 7-5

(Q) August Holmgren def. (21) Tomas Machac: 7-6 (5), 6-7 (8), 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (5)

Miomir Kecmanovic def. Jesper de Jong: 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Jaume Munar def. Fabian Marozsan: 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (9)

Lorenzo Sonego def. (Q) Nikoloz Basilashvili: 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4)

Pedro Martinez def. Mariano Navone: 7-5, 7-5, 7-6 (5)

