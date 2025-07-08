Wimbledon 2025 Results Day 8: Scores, complete list of winners, losers, upsets & more ft. Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek

Day 8 of the 2025 Wimbledon (July 7) saw all the favorites in both the men's and women's singles make it safely through to the quarterfinals. On the women's side, eighth seed Iga Swiatek put up an impressive performance to reach her second Wimbledon quarterfinal, whereas former Top 5 player Belinda Bencic reached her maiden Wimbledon quarterfinal.

On the men's side, Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner remained on track for their potential semifinal clash at this year's Wimbledon. While Djokovic came through a stern test against Alex de Minaur, Sinner's match against Grigor Dimitrov ended in heartbreak for the Bulgarian, as he had to retire after winning the first two sets.

Let's look at all of the action that took place on Day 8 at this year's Championships.

Iga Swiatek reaches her second Wimbledon quarterfinal

In Picture: Iga Swiatek at (Getty)

Day 8 of the 2025 Championships was headlined by Iga Swiatek's dominant victory over Clara Tauson in the women's draw. The Pole registered a dominant 6-4, 6-1 victory against her Danish opponent, reaching the last eight at SW19 for the second time in her career. Meanwhile, seventh seed Mirra Andreeva put together another impressive performance, winning 6-2, 6-3 against tenth seed and last year's quarterfinalist Emma Navarro, making her maiden quarterfinal at the grass-court Major.

In other matches, former Top 5 player Belinda Bencic continued her impressive run, winning 7-6 (4), 6-4 against 18th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova. In the other match, 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova reached her maiden Major quarterfinal, winning 7-5, 7-5 against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Wimbledon ladies' singles results on Day 8

Mirra Andreeva (7) def Emma Navarro (10): 6-2, 6-3

Iga Swiatek (8) def Clara Tauson (23): 6-4, 6-1

Belinda Bencic def Ekaterina Alexandrova (18): 7-6 (4), 6-4

Liudmila Samsonova (19) def Jessica Bouzas Maneiro: 7-5, 7-5

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic remain on track for their potential Wimbledon semifinal

In Picture: Novak Djokovic (Getty)

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic made it through the quarterfinals but in different circumstances. Djokovic started poorly against Alex de Minaur, losing the first set 6-1. The second set was filled with service breaks, but the Serb held out to a 6-4 win. He kept the momentum, winning the third set with a similar scoreline. Even though De Minaur had a 4-1 lead in the fourth set, the Serb rallied back, winning five consecutive games to close out the match.

Meanwhile, Sinner was in all sorts of trouble against Dimitrov as the Italian lost the first two sets. Dimitrov used an early break to win the first set and got one at the beginning of the second set as well. Even though Sinner broke back, Dimitrov led the Italian 6-3, 7-5. However, at 2-2, the Bulgarian suffered a pectoral muscle injury, causing him to retire.

The other victors of the day were tenth seed Ben Shelton, who won 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1), 7-5, and the 22nd seed, Flavio Cobolli who reached his maiden Major quarterfinal, winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3) against former runner-up Marin Cilic.

Wimbledon gentlemen's singles results on Day 8

Flavio Cobolli (22) def Marin Cilic: 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3)

Novak Djokovic (6) def Alex de Minaur (11): 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Ben Shelton (10) def Lorenzo Sonego: 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1), 7-5

Jannik Sinner (1) def (19) Grigor Dimitrov : 3-6, 5-7, 2-2 (ret)

