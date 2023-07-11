"Wimbledon are you f*%king serious" - Tennis fans fume at scheduling for Iga Swiatek, Elina Svitolina and Jessica Pegula's quarterfinal matches

Tennis fans expressed their displeasure with the scheduling for the quarterfinals matches involving Iga Swiatek, Elina Svitolina, Jessica Pegula and Marketa Vondrousova at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Top seed Swiatek came through with a hard fought win over Belinda Bencic to advance to her maiden quarterfinal at the grass court Major. The Pole will continue her quest for her fifth Grand Slam title against Svitolina on Tuesday, July 11.

Fourth seed Pegula eased past Lesia Tsurenko to claim a place in the final eight of the Grand Slam. The American faces Vondrousova for a spot in her first-ever Major semifinal.

On Day 9 of the Wimbledon Championships, Jessica Pegula and Marketa Vondrousova will commence their clash at 1pm local time on the No. 1 Court. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina's match will run simultanously when it begins at 1:30pm on Centre Court.

A fan expressed their frustration with the scheduling for the highly anticipated matches and suggested an earlier start on Centre Court in order to accommodate both the women's and men's quarterfinals.

"WIMBLEDON are u f**king serious with tomorrow schedule???? WHY ON EARTH would you schedule both womens quarterfinals at the same time?????????? literally such nonsense, start earlier on centre and play all 4 quarterfinals there," the fan tweeted.

Marty @Svitoflopina WIMBLEDON are u fucking serious with tomorrow schedule???? WHY ON EARTH would you schedule both womens quarterfinals at the same time?????????? literally such nonsense, start earlier on centre and play all 4 quarterfinals there WIMBLEDON are u fucking serious with tomorrow schedule???? WHY ON EARTH would you schedule both womens quarterfinals at the same time?????????? literally such nonsense, start earlier on centre and play all 4 quarterfinals there

The fan also pointed out the possibility of the men's quarterfinals matches, featuring Jannik Sinner, Roman Safiullin, Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev, suffering the same fate.

"And its not only womens matches, if both end around the same time, even both ATP matches will be played at the same time??? Truly a distaster in scheduling, so unfriendly to the viewers," the fan commented.

Marty @Svitoflopina Marty @Svitoflopina WIMBLEDON are u fucking serious with tomorrow schedule???? WHY ON EARTH would you schedule both womens quarterfinals at the same time?????????? literally such nonsense, start earlier on centre and play all 4 quarterfinals there WIMBLEDON are u fucking serious with tomorrow schedule???? WHY ON EARTH would you schedule both womens quarterfinals at the same time?????????? literally such nonsense, start earlier on centre and play all 4 quarterfinals there and its not only womens matches, if both end around the same time, even both ATP matches will be played at the same time??? Truly a distaster in scheduling, so unfriendly to the viewers twitter.com/Svitoflopina/s… and its not only womens matches, if both end around the same time, even both ATP matches will be played at the same time??? Truly a distaster in scheduling, so unfriendly to the viewers twitter.com/Svitoflopina/s…

Another fan called the grasscourt Major the worst of the four Grand Slams for their "atrocious" schedule.

"I know. It's atrocious scheduling and not useful for Tv or the fans. This slam is the worst of the four," the fan posted.

Mark Press @Stuffedparatha @DaveDavemac48 I know. It's atrocious scheduling and not useful for TV or the fans. This slam is the worst of the four. @DaveDavemac48 I know. It's atrocious scheduling and not useful for TV or the fans. This slam is the worst of the four.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

AdeTife @TifeRx This Wimbledon schedule is so horrible wth 🤦🏾‍♂️ This Wimbledon schedule is so horrible wth 🤦🏾‍♂️

JuanFran @JFranF1 @Svitoflopina This year they are doing everything bad @Svitoflopina This year they are doing everything bad

alexa 🌱 4/7 @1gaclaytek Tomorrow’s wimbledon schedule is so against women… but huh what’s new.. Tomorrow’s wimbledon schedule is so against women… but huh what’s new..

Tennis Updates @TennisUpdates23



But yeah I agree, no reason they can't play all 4 on Centre, literally every other tournament does it. @Svitoflopina Only thing I can think of is they want to give an equal recovery time.But yeah I agree, no reason they can't play all 4 on Centre, literally every other tournament does it. @Svitoflopina Only thing I can think of is they want to give an equal recovery time.But yeah I agree, no reason they can't play all 4 on Centre, literally every other tournament does it.

k @hikadija Marty @Svitoflopina WIMBLEDON are u fucking serious with tomorrow schedule???? WHY ON EARTH would you schedule both womens quarterfinals at the same time?????????? literally such nonsense, start earlier on centre and play all 4 quarterfinals there WIMBLEDON are u fucking serious with tomorrow schedule???? WHY ON EARTH would you schedule both womens quarterfinals at the same time?????????? literally such nonsense, start earlier on centre and play all 4 quarterfinals there has wimbledon always been this bad? twitter.com/svitoflopina/s… has wimbledon always been this bad? twitter.com/svitoflopina/s…

gio 🙇🏼‍♀️ @offtopicgio twitter.com/Svitoflopina/s… Marty @Svitoflopina WIMBLEDON are u fucking serious with tomorrow schedule???? WHY ON EARTH would you schedule both womens quarterfinals at the same time?????????? literally such nonsense, start earlier on centre and play all 4 quarterfinals there WIMBLEDON are u fucking serious with tomorrow schedule???? WHY ON EARTH would you schedule both womens quarterfinals at the same time?????????? literally such nonsense, start earlier on centre and play all 4 quarterfinals there how come they're worse than RG this year what how come they're worse than RG this year what 😭 twitter.com/Svitoflopina/s…

Marty @Svitoflopina no this is such a fucking nonsense and I am sooooo angry at this, like so annoying no this is such a fucking nonsense and I am sooooo angry at this, like so annoying

bobby nass @bobby_nass @Svitoflopina The scheduling has been low key utter bullcrap at Wimbledon @Svitoflopina The scheduling has been low key utter bullcrap at Wimbledon

Dave Mcloughlin @DaveDavemac48 @Wimbledon Yet you schedule 2 matches at the same time , that's ridiculous, @Wimbledon Yet you schedule 2 matches at the same time , that's ridiculous,

"I'm happy that she's back after becoming a mother" - Iga Swiatek on Elina Svitolina ahead of Wimbledon QF

Iga Swiatek advances to Wimbledon 2023 QF

Ahead of their quarterfinal clash at Wimbledon 2023, Iga Swiatek expressed her admiration for Elina Svitolina, who has enjoyed great success since making her return to the tour after giving birth to her daughter Skai in October 2022.

"I'm happy that she's back after becoming a mother. I don't know how tough it is, but I'm sure it's really tough. Yeah, I'm happy that she's playing a solid game. I think it's going to be interesting in two days," Iga Swiatek said at a press conference.

Svitolina also had some kind words to say about Swiatek ahead of their clash, lauding the World No. 1 not only as a great champion but also a great person. The 28-year-old shared her appreciation for the Pole's vocal support for Ukraine and its people.

"Firstly, she's a great champion, also a great person. I'm really thankful for her support of Ukrainians, Ukraine, doing everything what is in her power, being vocal about that," Svitolina said.

While their quarterfinal match will mark their first-ever meeting on grass, Iga Swiatek leads 1-0 in her overall head-to-head against Elina Svitolina. The World No. 1 won their lone previous meeting in the 2021 Italian Open quarterfinals in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes