Roger Federer's table tennis session with a young girl during his trip to Shanghai has sparked delight among tennis fans.

In a series called '24 Hours with Roger,' Federer has been touring major cities across the world and exploring their cultures in collaboration with his Japanese apparel giant Uniqlo.

Following trips to Tokyo, New York, and London, the Swiss legend recently journeyed to Shanghai. During his visit, he immersed himself in the local culture, indulging in traditional cuisine, playing Jianzi, and cycling through the streets.

One segment featured in the episodes piqued the attention of tennis fans in particular, as Roger Federer played a game of table tennis with a young girl named Pineapple.

While trailing 7-9 in the game, the former World No. 1's enduring competitive spirit seemingly kicked in as he ended a rally with a powerful backhand that narrowly flew over the young girl's head, prompting the 42-year-old to immediately hold up his hands in apology.

One fan poked fun at Federer's winner instinct, jesting that he couldn't even allow a young girl to secure any free points.

"Winner instinct, not letting a kid to get a points," the fan commented.

Other fans joked about the 20-time Grand Slam champion nearly hitting the young girl with his powerful strike.

"Almost took her head off," one fan wrote.

"Rogi almost took out this kiddo," another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, one fan made a reference to Rafael Nadal, quipping about the Swiss legend being challenged by another left-handed player with heavy topspin.

"Another lefty with heavy topspin giving Federer trouble," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"There is one detail that defines Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, it is how hard they work" - Pep Guardiola

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

There is no doubt that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's influence has extended far beyond tennis, as evidenced by celebrated Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola disclosing how much the duo has inspired him.

In a recent interview, Guardiola commended Federer and Nadal for their remarkable work ethic, expressing his admiration for the relentless dedication and meticulous preparation they had put in to achieve success.

"There is one detail that defines them, it is how hard they work. People believing when you are on top of any sport, it is [due to] talents and skills. But what would define [them] is they work harder than the other ones, they prepare better than the other ones. They are the best," he told Sky Sports.

He also lauded the duo's positive mindset, conveying his appreciation for their ability to handle setbacks with grace and bounce back from them strongly.

"They are never satisfied and how they accept the bad moments or the defeats like it’s normal in life, in a sport and how to win the games and how they accept they are nervous or they are playing bad, how they come back immediately," he said.

"I think they come because they work harder, they accept that the situation is going to be wrong in certain moments but they know they work harder than the other ones. Mentally, they grow positive to turn around," he added.

