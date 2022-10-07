"Winning is more of a habit now - I want more and more" - Frances Tiafoe after reaching new career-high ranking

Frances Tiafoe is having a breakthrough year on the tour. The US Open semifinalist achieved a new career-high ranking of No. 17 after beating Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Rakuten Japan Open on Friday.

In a post-match interview, Tiafoe said that winning was becoming a habit for him. He, however, stressed the need not to be complacent before adding that there was "more work to do."

"Beating the guys you are supposed to beat. That's always been my Achilles heel. Winning is more of a habit now - I want more and more. I don't get complacent after winning a couple of matches. I wanna really go deep and play on a lot of Sundays. I'm happy but we got more work to do," Tiafoe said.

"I was really solid from the start" - Frances Tiafoe on his victory over Miomir Kecmanovic

During his press conference after beating Kecmanovic, an elated Frances Tiafoe analyzed his performance.

"I was really solid from the start. I was moving really well, I hit the ball well from the back of the court. I made it really tough for Miomir today," Tiafoe said. "He played some great tennis. I was lucky enough to get it done in straight sets. Performances like this are big."

The American added that while he was happy to have attained a new career-high ranking, his main aim was to win the "biggest titles."

"It's cool. My ranking's going in the right direction... The work's finally paying off," he continued. "To be brutally honest, my ranking is cool and everything, but I just want to win the biggest titles in the world. Wherever my ranking sits is great, but I know what I'm capable of."

Tiafoe, who will square off against Kwon Soon-woo for a place in the final of the Rakuten Japan Open, called the South Korean a "great player."

"Kwon is a great player. He's been playing really well this week," he added.

