"Wish you all the best" - Emma Raducanu, Nick Kyrgios & Amanda Anisimova send love to Eugenie Bouchard after she ends tennis career at Canadian Open

Emma Raducanu, Nick Kyrgios, and Amanda Anisimova sent heartfelt parting notes to Eugenie Bouchard as she played her final career match at the Canadian Open. Bouchard lost to Swiss player Belinda Bencic in two sets in the second round of the WTA 1000 tournament.Eugenie Bouchard, the 2014 Wimbledon finalist, dropped out of the World ranking in 2022 following her 17-month hiatus due to shoulder injury. She earned the BJK Cup doubles title in 2023 but didn't post any other winning feats that year. The Canadian failed to pick up pace the following year, and eventually announced her retirement in July 2025.She played in her farewell tournament on her home ground at the National Bank Open, trouncing Colombian player Emilian Arango in the opening round. After losing to Bencic in the next round, Bouchard finally hung up her racket, garnering heartfelt reactions from Emma Raducanu, Nick Kyrgios, and Amanda Anisimova.Emma Raducanu, who will play against Anisimova in the 3R tomorrow, sent love to Bouchard and wished her luck for the future.&quot;@geniebouchard thank you genie, loved watching you compete and play. Wish you all the best for your next chapter.&quot;Raducanu bids farewell to Bouchard; Instagram - @emmaraducanuJoining forces with Emma Raducanu, her upcoming opponent Anisimova also shared the WTA's official Instagram post on her story and showed her love with heart emojis.Anisimova shares parting note for Bouchard; Instagram - @amandaanisimovaAustralian player Nick Kyrgios echoed their sentiments and wrote a parting note for Bouchard, reading:&quot;Great career @geniebouchard enjoy whatever is next.&quot;Raducanu moved past Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Peyton Stearns in the initial rounds without dropping a single set.Eugenie Bouchard expressed her gratitude to her family in her parting speech after the Montreal lossEugenie Bouchard at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - (Source: Getty)Boasting a career spanning nearly two decades, Bouchard played her last match in front of her home crowd, ending her career on an emotional note. In her farewell speech, she thanked her parents, siblings, and close ones for their unwavering support and credited her success to them.&quot;Tennis has given me so much. I'm filled with so much gratitude for this sport and the people along the way. I want to thank my mom, dad, sisters, &amp; brother for their sacrifices and support. It's only because of them that I'm standing here today. I want you to know when this crowd cheers for me, they’re cheering for you too. I wouldn’t be here without you.”Notably, Eugenie Bouchard found a new love in pickleball, following the footsteps of tennis greats, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf. She competes on the Pro tour, alongside fellow retirees Jack Sock and Sam Querrey.