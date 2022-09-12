"With Alcaraz we knew that this was going to happen sooner or later" - Spain Davis Cup captain on Carlos Alcaraz's US Open win

Carlos Alcaraz put a perfect end to his stellar three-week performance in New York by winning the US Open title, the first Grand Slam of his career. Since then, the Spaniard has been quite the news all over the world, with many commending the teenager for becoming the youngest player ever to reach the top of the ATP rankings.

The World No. 1 will now fly to Valencia to take part in his country's group stage matches starting from September 14.

US Open Tennis @usopen CARLOS ALCARAZ IS THE US OPEN CHAMPION CARLOS ALCARAZ IS THE US OPEN CHAMPION https://t.co/hogFduedq0

Sergi Bruguera, Spain's Davis Cup captain, recently spoke about the Spaniard's triumph at Flushing Meadows. Speaking at a pre-tournament press conference, the former tennis professional reflected on Carlos Alcaraz's big win in the season's last Major.

Terming the win as something he had always expected to happen sooner or later, Bruguera hailed Alcaraz's performance as impressive.

“I saw the final in the room because it was already very late. With Alcaraz we knew that this was going to happen sooner or later, but everything has come very quickly, which is impressive."

The 1996 Olympic silver medalist raved about the teenager's last few matches, acknowledging the stressful five-set matches he won to win the title. He added that despite a very tough week, Carlos Alcaraz is in great shape, both physically and mentally.

"The week he has had is impressive, a lot of five-set matches, plus a great final. He is in spectacular shape, both physically and mentally, but the most important thing for us is that he comes to meet us on Tuesday and has time to recover.”

Carlos Alcaraz to spearhead Spain's Davis Cup campaign

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 US Open - Day 14

The newly crowned ATP World No. 1 has confirmed his presence in the upcoming Davis Cup tie for Spain, scheduled to take place in Valencia. However, several tennis fans have expressed their concerns regarding the teenager's availability at this year's Davis Cup. The US Open winner will reportedly be taking a private plane from New York to commit to his national duties in Valencia.

Alcaraz is expected to headline the Spanish team as they look to increase their Davis Cup title tally to seven. Spain are placed in Group B of the tournament. Along with Alcaraz, Bruguera has the likes of World No. 21 Roberto Bautista Agut, World No. 40 Albert Ramos-Vinolas, World No. 67 Pedro Martinez, and doubles World No. 12 Marcel Granollers.

Spain will kickstart their Davis Cup campaign against Serbia on Wednesday. The Serbian team will compete at the event without their star player, 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan