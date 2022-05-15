"With all due respect to the ‘Next One’ Carlos Alcaraz, the favourite for Roland Garros must now be ‘The One’" - Tennis fans hail Novak Djokovic after he wins the Italian Open

Novak Djokovic has hit his stride at the right time for the upcoming French Open, racing to the title at the 2022 Italian Open just a week before the Grand Slam kicks off. The World No. 1 defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-6(5) to notch up his first title of the season.

With the victory, the Serb also captured a record-extending 38th Masters 1000 title, two more than Rafael Nadal's haul of 36 titles so far. The top seed put in a flawless performance all week, winning the title without dropping a set and defeating three top-10 players along the way (Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime).

Tennis fans were ecstatic after the 34-year-old's win, proclaiming that this latest victory makes him the new favorite for Roland Garros, ahead of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

"With all due respect to the ‘Next One’ Carlos Alcaraz, who’s time will come, the favourite for Roland Garros must now be ‘The One’," one fan asserted.

"Just a perfect week for Djokovic in Rome. The winning feeling is back just in time for Roland Garros after beating Tsitsipas 6-0 7-6 in the final. He’s come a long way in the month since his first clay court match of the season in Monte Carlo," another fan added.

Pavvy G @pavyg Novak has pretty much won everything. After what he has to endure this year, this win for me is the most special, emotional and most important win. I can't express how proud I am of @DjokerNole I'm rarely ever speechless but this has blown my mind. What an absolutely hero he is! Novak has pretty much won everything. After what he has to endure this year, this win for me is the most special, emotional and most important win. I can't express how proud I am of @DjokerNole I'm rarely ever speechless but this has blown my mind. What an absolutely hero he is!

"Novak Djokovic gets his first title of the year and his 1,001th career win, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-6(5) to win ATP 1000 Rome. Cements his place on the shortest shortlist of French Open contenders, along with Alcaraz and Nadal," another user wrote.

USB @Malaikoftaisbae Djokovic was like it's my birthday next week so lemme give Tsitsipas a treat and serve him a bagel. Generous and thoughtful king.🤩🤩 Djokovic was like it's my birthday next week so lemme give Tsitsipas a treat and serve him a bagel. Generous and thoughtful king.🤩🤩

"Quick work there by the Djoker. In Madrid he already put Alcaraz to the limit and a week later, picking up the pace, he won the masters in Rome, and being much superior to Tsitsipas. Our hero is back in top form," one user tweeted.

After being completely outplayed in the first set, Tsitsipas had a 4-1 lead in the second before the World No. 1 clawed his way back into the contest. This also marks the end of a good week for the Greek, who made his maiden final in Rome and rose to No. 2 in the ATP Race to Turin.

Tennis fans saw a lot of positives in the World No. 5's efforts, remarking that he should be proud of himself despite the disappointing result against the Serb.

"We fall short against Novak Djokovic today. After serving for the second set, Stefanos loses 6-0 7-6(5). Stefanos saved match points on Wednesday and eventually made to today. The whole clay season has been amazing so far and we’re headed to Paris with ambition," a fan wrote.

Matthew Willis @mattracquet Funny old match. Tsitsipas did what he needed to do to take it to a decider but played an odd game at 5*-3 and then also missed early opportunities on very soft Novak 2nd serves in tiebreak. Outside of that though Djokovic was superb, forehand and 1st serve absolutely firing Funny old match. Tsitsipas did what he needed to do to take it to a decider but played an odd game at 5*-3 and then also missed early opportunities on very soft Novak 2nd serves in tiebreak. Outside of that though Djokovic was superb, forehand and 1st serve absolutely firing

Novak Djokovic heads into the French Open as the defending champion

Novak Djokovic will now look to defend his French Open title starting next week

Following his title run at the Italian Open, Novak Djokovic will be back in action next week at the French Open in his capacity as the defending champion. Similar to this encounter, the Serb bested Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final last year, but in five sets, to win his second title at the tournament.

The World No. 1 is guaranteed the top ranking spot for next week as well, and will head to Paris as the top seed. With 2,000 points on the line, the 20-time Grand Slam champion will have to be at his very best to keep Daniil Medvedev from reclaiming the position. But based on current form, it is very much doable for him.

