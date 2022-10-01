Create

"With everything done to him lately, he's so generous of spirit" - Tennis fans hail Novak Djokovic for gifting racquet to young boy in Tel Aviv

Novak Djokovic presents fan with personal racquet
Modified Oct 01, 2022 02:40 PM IST

Novak Djokovic is currently participating in the Tel Aviv Open, an ATP 250 tournament. After defeating Spain's Pablo Andujar in his first match, the Serb reached the quarterfinals, where he met Canada's Vasek Pospisil yesterday.

Although Pospisil presented a challenge to Djokovic in the first set, forcing a tie-break, he lost 7-6(5), 6-3. All six of their tour meetings so far have resulted in straight-set defeats for the 32-year-old.

However, a moment of magic happened right after the match, when Djokovic spotted one of his die-hard fans' poster asking the Serb for his racquet in the stands and very generously walked towards him to gift him his racquet. The young boy was so happy that he started shedding tears of joy.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion's fans could not help but laud him for his kind act and for making it a memorable moment for the boy.

"In tears. Seriously. With everything done to him lately, he's so generous of spirit," a fan tweeted.
@TennisTV @DjokerNole In tears. Seriously. With everything done to him lately, he's so generous of spirit.
"Very heartwarming #Novak you are truly special. Raw emotions from the boy who got his #tennis racket is very touching and beautiful to see! @DjokerNole. We all love you for who you are and what you stand for," a user wrote.
Very heartwarming #Novak you are truly special. Raw emotions from the boy who got his #tennis racket is very touching and beautiful to see! @DjokerNole we all love you for who you r and what you stand for 👏♥️🎾 twitter.com/TennisTV/statu…
"Oh my goodness. #Djokovic bringing the tears. Must be wonderful to give so much joy with a simple gesture like this. Great reminder that we can all bring a little joy to others in our own small way. (Time to bake another batch of cookies for the co-workers.) Love my champ," another tweet read.
Oh my goodness. #Djokovic bringing the tears. Must be wonderful to give so much joy with a simple gesture like this. Great reminder that we can all bring a little joy to others in our own small way. (Time to bake another batch of cookies for the co-workers.) Love my champ.❤️ twitter.com/TennisTV/statu…

Here are some more reactions:

@TennisTV @DjokerNole The man is just class through and through. His aura radiates brightly because of total self awareness and the quest to be the best version of himself. What an inspiration 🙏🏼
NOVAK DJOKOVIC. The kindest ever. That’s one gesture picked up by the cameras but trust me, there is so much more of his generosity 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️ twitter.com/tennistv/statu…
@TennisTV @DjokerNole I'm not crying, you're crying 😭😭😭
@TennisTV @DjokerNole few have fansfew have hardcore fansNovak Djokovic has devotees 🙏
@TennisTV @DjokerNole This is why we love ❤️ Nole, just a wonderful kind selfless human.
@TennisTV @DjokerNole It's a blessing to have this man back on court ! Yes.....I am a devotee and proud to be one ! He is more than "just tennis" he is simply "REAL"
@TennisTV @DjokerNole Even after all the smear campaigns against him, he still gives back. Most people would be vindictive
My No. 2 🎾⭐️ after #Fedex is gold too 🥹Even though his anti vaxx stand disappointed me, it couldn’t make me hate him. Cancel an opinion, Not a person! Cancel an act, Not the talent! #Djoker #Tennis twitter.com/tennistv/statu…

"I think Roger Federer will have a bigger streak than Novak Djokovic" - Tomas Berdych

Roger Federer (L), Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Laver Cup
Roger Federer (L), Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Laver Cup

Roger Federer retired from professional tennis last week when he played his last match alongside Rafael Nadal on the first day of the 2022 Laver Cup. Current and former players have all weighed in on the Swiss legend's contributions to the sport and his importance in taking tennis forward.

The latest to shower praise on Federer is former Czech player Tomas Berdych. Speaking to iDnes, the 37-year-old stated how he was greater than his rivals Novak Djokovic and Nadal.

"Those who wanted to compare the greatest aces by numbers would find arguments for different players," Berdych said. "The number of Grand Slam titles may be the most objective measure, but there are athletes who have left a huge mark."
"I think Roger will have a bigger streak than Novak Djokovic. I think he is a bigger icon than Nadal. Maybe because he started this great era. What he did for tennis cannot be outweighed by any results," he added.

