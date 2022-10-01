"With everything done to him lately, he's so generous of spirit" - Tennis fans hail Novak Djokovic for gifting racquet to young boy in Tel Aviv

Novak Djokovic is currently participating in the Tel Aviv Open, an ATP 250 tournament. After defeating Spain's Pablo Andujar in his first match, the Serb reached the quarterfinals, where he met Canada's Vasek Pospisil yesterday.

Although Pospisil presented a challenge to Djokovic in the first set, forcing a tie-break, he lost 7-6(5), 6-3. All six of their tour meetings so far have resulted in straight-set defeats for the 32-year-old.

However, a moment of magic happened right after the match, when Djokovic spotted one of his die-hard fans' poster asking the Serb for his racquet in the stands and very generously walked towards him to gift him his racquet. The young boy was so happy that he started shedding tears of joy.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion's fans could not help but laud him for his kind act and for making it a memorable moment for the boy.

"In tears. Seriously. With everything done to him lately, he's so generous of spirit," a fan tweeted.

"Very heartwarming #Novak you are truly special. Raw emotions from the boy who got his #tennis racket is very touching and beautiful to see! @DjokerNole. We all love you for who you are and what you stand for," a user wrote.

"Oh my goodness. #Djokovic bringing the tears. Must be wonderful to give so much joy with a simple gesture like this. Great reminder that we can all bring a little joy to others in our own small way. (Time to bake another batch of cookies for the co-workers.) Love my champ," another tweet read.

iluvtennis @luvinthetennis twitter.com/TennisTV/statu… Tennis TV @TennisTV Always giving back @DjokerNole Always giving back @DjokerNole 🤗 https://t.co/rqVOHdcWgl Oh my goodness. #Djokovic bringing the tears. Must be wonderful to give so much joy with a simple gesture like this. Great reminder that we can all bring a little joy to others in our own small way. (Time to bake another batch of cookies for the co-workers.) Love my champ. Oh my goodness. #Djokovic bringing the tears. Must be wonderful to give so much joy with a simple gesture like this. Great reminder that we can all bring a little joy to others in our own small way. (Time to bake another batch of cookies for the co-workers.) Love my champ.❤️ twitter.com/TennisTV/statu…

Here are some more reactions:

Bharat_U @UGooner99 @TennisTV 🏼 @DjokerNole The man is just class through and through. His aura radiates brightly because of total self awareness and the quest to be the best version of himself. What an inspiration @TennisTV @DjokerNole The man is just class through and through. His aura radiates brightly because of total self awareness and the quest to be the best version of himself. What an inspiration 🙏🏼

Julie 🇫🇷🇬🇧 @NDjokofan



The kindest ever.



That’s one gesture picked up by the cameras but trust me, there is so much more of his generosity 🏻 🏻 🏻 twitter.com/tennistv/statu… Tennis TV @TennisTV Always giving back @DjokerNole Always giving back @DjokerNole 🤗 https://t.co/rqVOHdcWgl NOVAK DJOKOVIC.The kindest ever.That’s one gesture picked up by the cameras but trust me, there is so much more of his generosity NOVAK DJOKOVIC. The kindest ever. That’s one gesture picked up by the cameras but trust me, there is so much more of his generosity 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️ twitter.com/tennistv/statu…

Shrik :-) @shriktweets_Ak @TennisTV

few have hardcore fans



Novak Djokovic has devotees @DjokerNole few have fansfew have hardcore fansNovak Djokovic has devotees @TennisTV @DjokerNole few have fansfew have hardcore fansNovak Djokovic has devotees 🙏

Billie Jez @billie_jez @TennisTV Nole, just a wonderful kind selfless human. @DjokerNole This is why we loveNole, just a wonderful kind selfless human. @TennisTV @DjokerNole This is why we love ❤️ Nole, just a wonderful kind selfless human.

Thasneem @Thasnee2000 @TennisTV @DjokerNole It's a blessing to have this man back on court ! Yes.....I am a devotee and proud to be one ! He is more than "just tennis" he is simply "REAL" @TennisTV @DjokerNole It's a blessing to have this man back on court ! Yes.....I am a devotee and proud to be one ! He is more than "just tennis" he is simply "REAL"

Vansh @Vanshagar24 @TennisTV @DjokerNole Even after all the smear campaigns against him, he still gives back. Most people would be vindictive @TennisTV @DjokerNole Even after all the smear campaigns against him, he still gives back. Most people would be vindictive

"I think Roger Federer will have a bigger streak than Novak Djokovic" - Tomas Berdych

Roger Federer (L), Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Laver Cup

Roger Federer retired from professional tennis last week when he played his last match alongside Rafael Nadal on the first day of the 2022 Laver Cup. Current and former players have all weighed in on the Swiss legend's contributions to the sport and his importance in taking tennis forward.

The latest to shower praise on Federer is former Czech player Tomas Berdych. Speaking to iDnes, the 37-year-old stated how he was greater than his rivals Novak Djokovic and Nadal.

"Those who wanted to compare the greatest aces by numbers would find arguments for different players," Berdych said. "The number of Grand Slam titles may be the most objective measure, but there are athletes who have left a huge mark."

"I think Roger will have a bigger streak than Novak Djokovic. I think he is a bigger icon than Nadal. Maybe because he started this great era. What he did for tennis cannot be outweighed by any results," he added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far