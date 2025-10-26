With just 1 week left for WTA Finals, Aryna Sabalenka still in vacation mood with boyfriend Georgios in Dubai

Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, uploaded a sneak peek of their quality time together on social media. The Belarusian is gearing up for the upcoming WTA Finals.

Sabalenka's latest appearance on the court was at the Wuhan Open, where she delivered an impressive performance throughout, making her way to the semifinal round. Here, she locked horns with Jessica Pegula, who dominated the clash, registering a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) win against the World No. 1. Shortly after this loss, the latter went on a vacation to Dubai with her boyfriend and is still in vacation mood with just one week left for the WTA Finals.

Most recently, Frangulis shared a few pictures with the Belarusian on his Instagram story, showing off their time in Dubai. In his first update, she shared a selfie with Sabalenka from her tennis session, and here is a snippet of it:

In the next update, Frangulis posted a picture with Sabalenka and a few of his friends:

Along with Frangulis, the World No. 1 also shared a picture of the watches of her and her friends with the caption:

"We are too cool😎"

The WTA Finals 2025 is scheduled to commence on Saturday, November 8, 2025, in Riyadh.

Aryna Sabalenka sent a heartfelt message to her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, for motivating her

Earlier this year, in July, Aryna Sabalenka sat for a conversation with Cosmopolitan, where she opened up about her relationship with Georgios Frangulis. Talking about her bond with the latter, she also revealed how she met him and the value he brings to her life.

"We met when I was signing the contract with Oakberry. He’s the founder and owner of the brand. I went to see the team, and he was there. We talked a little bit, but then later on, we just went out for dinner, and that’s how everything started. We’ve been together for a year," said Aryna Sabalenka.

Making her feelings known about his constant support, Sabalenka said:

"It’s very important for me to have my partner next to me. It’s really cool that his work is also global. I realize not everyone is as lucky as me to have a partner who can travel with me and my crazy schedule while still working. It’s just cool to see him in the box when I play. He motivates me to keep going. It means a lot."

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend was raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and his family is from Greece. He reacted to her enjoying a Dubai vacation with her best friend, Paula Badosa, in his absence.

