"With Rafael Nadal, maybe I had even less success than with Novak Djokovic" - Daniil Medvedev

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev recently admitted that he had less success against Rafael Nadal than against Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev and Nadal have faced each other six times on the ATP Tour, with the Russian winning only once, in the semifinals of the 2020 ATP Finals. Meanwhile, Medvedev has met Djokovic 15 times, with the Serb leading 10-5 in their head-to-head record.

The Russian is currently competing in the World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi and representing Team Eagle as a part of his pre-season preparation. He spoke with The National in the meantime and was asked to comment on the challenges Rafael Nadal poses on the court as he prepares to make a comeback in 2024.

Medvedev said:

"It's kind of the same like with Novak; it's just that all the seasons that he played he wins a lot of matches and doesn't lose many. It's very tough to beat him. Actually, with Rafa, maybe I even had even less success than with Novak in a way."

Daniil Medvedev claimed that facing the 22-time Grand Slam champion on the court would be a 'great challenge' for him. The Russian also said that while he is unaware of Nadal's current shape and form, the Southpaw's return is 'great for tennis'.

"We had some tight matches where I felt like I could win and maybe he got the edge in the end. So for me it's going to be a great challenge if I have to face him," Medvedev said.

"I don't know at the moment his shape, no one knows, and how he's going to handle. But from what I saw, he seems to be doing good and that's great for tennis," he added.

Daniil Medvedev discusses the challenges he will face on clay in 2024

Daniil Medvedev pictured at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals

In the same interview, Daniil Medvedev discussed the challenges he will face on clay in 2024, particularly with the French Open and the Paris Olympics around the corner.

The Russian said:

"Even if I proved it to myself this year, 100 per cent, that I can be a very good clay-court player, I feel like I'm struggling a little bit, and that was the case throughout all my career, to change surfaces."

"And this year we know it's hard, clay, grass, clay, hard. So it's going to be a challenge. Calendar is not easy, but it's the same for everyone," he added.

The former US Open champion also said:

"Again, I have big motivation to be even stronger physically to manage to handle the season until the end. And hopefully I can have a lot of great tournaments. Cannot win all of them, so I will try to win some."

