Controversial Aussie tennis pro Nick Kyrgios recently shocked tennis fans worldwide by withdrawing from the 2023 United Cup.
The Australian's withdrawal came just one day before the start of the tournament. Kyrgios, who was scheduled to face Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom in his first game on Thursday, made the announcement just before Wednesday's press conference.
Kyrgios is currently recovering from an ankle injury sustained at the World Tennis League in Dubai and is allegedly focusing on being ready for the Australian Open, which begins on January 16.
The news was undoubtedly poorly received by tennis fans, who lambasted Kyrgios on Twitter. One of them joked that the Australian quit because he couldn't handle playing against his compatriot and ex-girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic on the court.
"Withdrew due to awkwardness of having to play with an ex-gf," the user wrote.
Another user complained about Nick Kyrgios' actions, writing:
"LMFAOOOOO I’m so sick of him!!!!"
Another account was of a different perspective, believing that the Wimbledon 2022 runner-up's withdrawal simply improved the tournament instantly.
"This tournament got better instantly," the account tweeted.
Here are a few more reactions:
Nick Kyrgios hints at early retirement, wants to enjoy family time
Nick Kyrgios hinted at an early retirement in a recent interview with AAP, stating that he doesn't see himself playing beyond 30 and that by then, he wants to have a family and spend quality time with them.
"I wanted to have a family by then and enjoy family time and enjoy all the hard work I've put in. So if I have another couple years like this, I think then I would say goodbye. But that's still two-and-a-half years away, so let's see," Kyrgios said.
The 27-year-old responded when asked how he sees his life at the age of 37 that he wants to have a large family with 4-5 children and enjoy small things like fishing and smoking a big spliff in the Bahamas.
"A big family, four, five kids, smoking a big spliff in the Bahamas, fishing maybe. I won't be working, though. I'm working enough now - in 10 years I won't be," he said.
Nick Kyrgios continued by discussing the importance Costeen Hatzi, his girlfriend, has in his life. He claimed that since she came into his life; he has felt immensely motivated and pushed.
"Meeting Costeen was probably my favorite moment, probably the best thing that's happened to me - and the year I've had as a highly motivated and highly pushed player, has been because of her. That's been my favourite experience," Kyrgios said.
"None of this could have been done without her. It's been a very successful year, not only on the tennis court but just in general. I'm feeling really, really good about everything and just enjoying life," he added.
