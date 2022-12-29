Create

"Withdrew due to awkwardness of having to play with an ex-gf" -  Tennis fans take a jab at Nick Kyrgios after unexpected withdrawal from United Cup 

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Dec 29, 2022 12:06 AM IST
Tennis fans take a jab at Nick Kyrgios for withdrawing from the United Cup.
Controversial Aussie tennis pro Nick Kyrgios recently shocked tennis fans worldwide by withdrawing from the 2023 United Cup.

The Australian's withdrawal came just one day before the start of the tournament. Kyrgios, who was scheduled to face Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom in his first game on Thursday, made the announcement just before Wednesday's press conference.

Kyrgios is currently recovering from an ankle injury sustained at the World Tennis League in Dubai and is allegedly focusing on being ready for the Australian Open, which begins on January 16.

The news was undoubtedly poorly received by tennis fans, who lambasted Kyrgios on Twitter. One of them joked that the Australian quit because he couldn't handle playing against his compatriot and ex-girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic on the court.

"Withdrew due to awkwardness of having to play with an ex-gf," the user wrote.
Another user complained about Nick Kyrgios' actions, writing:

"LMFAOOOOO I’m so sick of him!!!!"
Another account was of a different perspective, believing that the Wimbledon 2022 runner-up's withdrawal simply improved the tournament instantly.

"This tournament got better instantly," the account tweeted.
Here are a few more reactions:

@UnitedCupTennis He maybe I dunno shouldn’t of played in a tournament right b4 Christmas 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️
@UnitedCupTennis Love it 😍 we don’t need that 🤡
@UnitedCupTennis looking forward to it even more now...
@UnitedCupTennis @joshuadawe9 Coward
What's new? lolFortunately, none of the top performers scheduled to appear in Perth's games have cancelled. Can't wait to dive in tomorrow and start watching! #TeamGrecee twitter.com/UnitedCupTenni…
Everybody cheered. twitter.com/unitedcuptenni…
lets goooo twitter.com/UnitedCupTenni…
Oh no, anyway twitter.com/UnitedCupTenni…
Am not watching this anyway, but this is hilarious - NK prob just prioritised New Year's festivities over playing. He'll re-surface when the N/f nightmare drops.And @atptour @TennisTV etc. will still keep throwing money & hype at this id!ot even tho he keeps screwing them over🤨 twitter.com/UnitedCupTenni…
Great news to start the season twitter.com/UnitedCupTenni…
Suddenly my weekend looks a whole lot better 😍 twitter.com/unitedcuptenni…
No Kygrios vs Nadal to start the year 😪 twitter.com/UnitedCupTenni…
naurrrr he scared her gf will leave him if he pairs with ajla twitter.com/unitedcuptenni…
we yayed twitter.com/UnitedCupTenni…
Nick Kyrgios was going to lose in straight sets. I'll die on this hill twitter.com/unitedcuptenni…
tennis already winning in 2023 🤗 twitter.com/UnitedCupTenni…
NK: Ranking shouldn't reward those who play every week. twitter.com/UnitedCupTenni…
what a pity (no) twitter.com/unitedcuptenni…
he was only just complaining about playing when he doesn't want too twitter.com/UnitedCupTenni…
Pretty short notice twitter.com/unitedcuptenni…

Nick Kyrgios hints at early retirement, wants to enjoy family time

Nick Kyrgios pictured at the World Tennis League.
Nick Kyrgios hinted at an early retirement in a recent interview with AAP, stating that he doesn't see himself playing beyond 30 and that by then, he wants to have a family and spend quality time with them.

"I wanted to have a family by then and enjoy family time and enjoy all the hard work I've put in. So if I have another couple years like this, I think then I would say goodbye. But that's still two-and-a-half years away, so let's see," Kyrgios said.

The 27-year-old responded when asked how he sees his life at the age of 37 that he wants to have a large family with 4-5 children and enjoy small things like fishing and smoking a big spliff in the Bahamas.

"A big family, four, five kids, smoking a big spliff in the Bahamas, fishing maybe. I won't be working, though. I'm working enough now - in 10 years I won't be," he said.

Nick Kyrgios continued by discussing the importance Costeen Hatzi, his girlfriend, has in his life. He claimed that since she came into his life; he has felt immensely motivated and pushed.

"Meeting Costeen was probably my favorite moment, probably the best thing that's happened to me - and the year I've had as a highly motivated and highly pushed player, has been because of her. That's been my favourite experience," Kyrgios said.
"None of this could have been done without her. It's been a very successful year, not only on the tennis court but just in general. I'm feeling really, really good about everything and just enjoying life," he added.

