Controversial Aussie tennis pro Nick Kyrgios recently shocked tennis fans worldwide by withdrawing from the 2023 United Cup.

The Australian's withdrawal came just one day before the start of the tournament. Kyrgios, who was scheduled to face Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom in his first game on Thursday, made the announcement just before Wednesday's press conference.

Kyrgios is currently recovering from an ankle injury sustained at the World Tennis League in Dubai and is allegedly focusing on being ready for the Australian Open, which begins on January 16.

The news was undoubtedly poorly received by tennis fans, who lambasted Kyrgios on Twitter. One of them joked that the Australian quit because he couldn't handle playing against his compatriot and ex-girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic on the court.

"Withdrew due to awkwardness of having to play with an ex-gf," the user wrote.

Michael Renz @mrenzaero



Alex de Minaur will move into the No.1 men’s position for Team Australia, and subsequently Jason Kubler moves into the No.2 spot.



"Withdrew due to awkwardness of having to play with an ex-gf"

Another user complained about Nick Kyrgios' actions, writing:

"LMFAOOOOO I’m so sick of him!!!!"

Defund the USTA @Charisse_Tweets



Alex de Minaur will move into the No.1 men’s position for Team Australia, and subsequently Jason Kubler moves into the No.2 spot.



"LMFAOOOOO I'm so sick of him!!!!"

Another account was of a different perspective, believing that the Wimbledon 2022 runner-up's withdrawal simply improved the tournament instantly.

"This tournament got better instantly," the account tweeted.

Sports ❤️ only @MyahhhhMyah



Alex de Minaur will move into the No.1 men’s position for Team Australia, and subsequently Jason Kubler moves into the No.2 spot.



"This tournament got better instantly"

Here are a few more reactions:

luke condick @luke_pies @UnitedCupTennis He maybe I dunno shouldn't of played in a tournament right b4 Christmas 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

goddessofstrife @goddessofstrif1 @UnitedCupTennis looking forward to it even more now...

Diks Mahardika @IGnadiko

Diks Mahardika @IGnadiko

Fortunately, none of the top performers scheduled to appear in Perth's games have cancelled. Can't wait to dive in tomorrow and start watching!



Alex de Minaur will move into the No.1 men’s position for Team Australia, and subsequently Jason Kubler moves into the No.2 spot.



What's new? lolFortunately, none of the top performers scheduled to appear in Perth's games have cancelled. Can't wait to dive in tomorrow and start watching! #TeamGrecee

R 🌹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦄 @ChronicallyT



Alex de Minaur will move into the No.1 men’s position for Team Australia, and subsequently Jason Kubler moves into the No.2 spot.



Everybody cheered.

s @ttaejwn



Alex de Minaur will move into the No.1 men’s position for Team Australia, and subsequently Jason Kubler moves into the No.2 spot.



lets goooo

Ginevra @007_ginny



Alex de Minaur will move into the No.1 men’s position for Team Australia, and subsequently Jason Kubler moves into the No.2 spot.



Oh no, anyway

S 🎾 @Eneri918

And United Cup @UnitedCupTennis Team Australia update: Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the United Cup due to injury.



Alex de Minaur will move into the No.1 men’s position for Team Australia, and subsequently Jason Kubler moves into the No.2 spot.



Am not watching this anyway, but this is hilarious - NK prob just prioritised New Year's festivities over playing. He'll re-surface when the N/f nightmare drops.And @atptour @TennisTV etc. will still keep throwing money & hype at this id!ot even tho he keeps screwing them over🤨

Dre @barbsclaycikova



Alex de Minaur will move into the No.1 men’s position for Team Australia, and subsequently Jason Kubler moves into the No.2 spot.



Great news to start the season

Pallavi @pallavirank



Alex de Minaur will move into the No.1 men’s position for Team Australia, and subsequently Jason Kubler moves into the No.2 spot.



Suddenly my weekend looks a whole lot better 😍

Tennis Talk @thetennistalk1



Alex de Minaur will move into the No.1 men’s position for Team Australia, and subsequently Jason Kubler moves into the No.2 spot.



No Kygrios vs Nadal to start the year 😪

dee @deeheruela



Alex de Minaur will move into the No.1 men’s position for Team Australia, and subsequently Jason Kubler moves into the No.2 spot.



naurrrr he scared her gf will leave him if he pairs with ajla

Hadeel @jenniflopbrady



Alex de Minaur will move into the No.1 men’s position for Team Australia, and subsequently Jason Kubler moves into the No.2 spot.



we yayed

The Gambling Tailor @KingTailorGang



Alex de Minaur will move into the No.1 men’s position for Team Australia, and subsequently Jason Kubler moves into the No.2 spot.



Nick Kyrgios was going to lose in straight sets. I'll die on this hill

boozy: eggnog edition ❄️🎁 @honeydeuceboozy



Alex de Minaur will move into the No.1 men’s position for Team Australia, and subsequently Jason Kubler moves into the No.2 spot.



tennis already winning in 2023 🤗

Jess 🍵 @jessica4stein



Alex de Minaur will move into the No.1 men’s position for Team Australia, and subsequently Jason Kubler moves into the No.2 spot.



NK: Ranking shouldn't reward those who play every week.

clara @rubledev



Alex de Minaur will move into the No.1 men’s position for Team Australia, and subsequently Jason Kubler moves into the No.2 spot.



what a pity (no)

emily @andreyrublevs



Alex de Minaur will move into the No.1 men’s position for Team Australia, and subsequently Jason Kubler moves into the No.2 spot.



he was only just complaining about playing when he doesn't want too

Stephanie Myles @OpenCourt



Alex de Minaur will move into the No.1 men’s position for Team Australia, and subsequently Jason Kubler moves into the No.2 spot.



Pretty short notice

Nick Kyrgios hints at early retirement, wants to enjoy family time

Nick Kyrgios pictured at the World Tennis League.

Nick Kyrgios hinted at an early retirement in a recent interview with AAP, stating that he doesn't see himself playing beyond 30 and that by then, he wants to have a family and spend quality time with them.

"I wanted to have a family by then and enjoy family time and enjoy all the hard work I've put in. So if I have another couple years like this, I think then I would say goodbye. But that's still two-and-a-half years away, so let's see," Kyrgios said.

The 27-year-old responded when asked how he sees his life at the age of 37 that he wants to have a large family with 4-5 children and enjoy small things like fishing and smoking a big spliff in the Bahamas.

"A big family, four, five kids, smoking a big spliff in the Bahamas, fishing maybe. I won't be working, though. I'm working enough now - in 10 years I won't be," he said.

Nick Kyrgios continued by discussing the importance Costeen Hatzi, his girlfriend, has in his life. He claimed that since she came into his life; he has felt immensely motivated and pushed.

"Meeting Costeen was probably my favorite moment, probably the best thing that's happened to me - and the year I've had as a highly motivated and highly pushed player, has been because of her. That's been my favourite experience," Kyrgios said.

"None of this could have been done without her. It's been a very successful year, not only on the tennis court but just in general. I'm feeling really, really good about everything and just enjoying life," he added.

