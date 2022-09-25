"Without him Federer would not have been so great" - Matteo Berrettini consoled a heartbroken Rafael Nadal after Roger Federer's emotional farewell at Laver Cup

Roger Federer's tennis retirement at the Laver Cup brought out emotions in everyone present at the venue, including his fellow players. The most eye-catching among them came from Rafael Nadal, Federer's biggest rival and very close friend.

While the Swiss legend's family members also consoled an emotional Nadal, Matteo Berrettini had a special message for his Team Europe teammate on the occasion.

Berrettini told the teary-eyed Spaniard that he played a huge role in Federer's greatness as their rivalry was one for the ages.

"I told Nadal that without him Federer would not have been so great," Matteo Berrettini said during an interview with Eurosport.

Quite fittingly, the 41-year-old played his final career match with Nadal as his partner in a doubles contest. Both men were moved to tears right after the match.

Speaking further about the memorable night, Berrettini said that everyone was overwhelmed with emotion and was in tears, including Novak Djokovic.

"Federer's mother hugged me and thanked me. Djokovic was crying yesterday too," Berrettini expressed.

The 2021 Wimbledon finalist stated his sheer delight at being part of the occasion at the Laver Cup. Berrettini won his singles match against Felix Auger-Aliassime before combining with Djokovic to get a doubles win for Team Europe on Saturday.

"I feel very happy to be here. It is difficult to describe, but I am proud. I am happy to have won my match this afternoon against Felix," he added.

"Difficult to hold emotions in that moment" - Rafael Nadal on Roger Federer's emotional farewell

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup.

In the aftermath of the emotional ceremony, Rafael Nadal opened up about the occasion and his teary-eyed reaction during the same. The duo's doubles match not only ended the Swiss great's career but also signaled the end of the iconic 'Fedal' on the tennis court.

Nadal stated that an important part of him leaves along with his friend's retirement as the two have shared great moments over the last 18 years on tour. He admitted that he could not contain his emotions on Friday night.

"Too many years, both of us sharing important things for our lives. When Roger leaves, I'm losing an important part of my life, its leaving with him. Difficult to hold emotions in that moment. As Roger said, at the end, that's life...For him, it was a fantastic end on the court and that's what I like to see," Nadal said in an interview with Laver Cup.

Their doubles match on Day 1 of the Laver Cup was the first time the two tennis greats have shared the court together in a match since they faced each other in the 2019 Wimbledon semifinals. The Wimbledon contest turned out to be their final ever match against each other, which the Swiss maestro won in four sets.

