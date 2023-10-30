"Start boycotting races where these failed male athletes are competing" - Martina Navratilova on transgender racer participating in women's category

Martina Navratilova shared her discontent regarding a transgender woman racer participating in the women’s single-speed category.

The tennis icon’s remarks came after she learned about transgender women racer Chloë Spritz, who was formerly a biological man known as Cole Sprague, having a great season while participating in the women’s single-speed category.

The racer, who had participated in the men’s category previously, did not have a great career. However, now Spritz participates as a transgender woman in the women category and mostly has third, second, or first-place finishes.

In light of this incident, Martina Navratilova took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her displeasure at this incident. She went on to urge fellow women athletes to boycott the races where these incidents continue to persist.

“Women must start boycotting the races where these failed male athletes are competing,” she wrote.

Navratilova reshared part of a thread that talked about the whole issue in detail and also mentioned the sponsors of the transgender women racer.

This is not the first time Navratilova has raised her voice about this issue, trying to protect women’s rights in sports. On multiple other occasions, she has voiced her opinion on the inclusion of transgender women athletes in the women’s category.

Martina Navratilova supports Hillary Clinton’s past statements during Presidential debate on Hamas

Martina Navratilova WTA's "Her Health Advantage" Event presented by Hologic

Martina Navratilova supported Hillary Clinton’s previous comments on the militant group Hamas. The statement resurfaced amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

The former US Secretary of State made a remark on the Hamas and Palestine conflict during a 2016 presidential debate with Bernie Sanders. Clinton negotiated the cease-fire situation between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in November 2012.

“I negotiated the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in November of 2012," Clinton said in the debate. "I did it in concert with President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority based in Ramallah, I did it with the then Muslim Brotherhood President, Morsi, based in Cairo, working closely with Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli cabinet."

"I can tell you right now I have been there with Israeli officials going back more than 25 years that they do not seek this kind of attack. They do not invite the rockets raining down on their towns and villages.”

She also talked about the militant group capturing Gaza for all the wrong reasons once Israel retreated.

"Remember Israel left Gaza," Clinton said. "They took out all the Israelis. They turned the keys over to the Palestinian people and what happened? Hamas took over Gaza."

"So instead of having a thriving economy with the kind of opportunities that the children of the Palestinians deserve, we have a terrorist haven that is getting more and more rockets shipped in from Iran and elsewhere."

Martina Navratilova made her stance clear over Clinton’s resurfaced clip of the statement. The tennis icon declared that Hillary Clinton was right about everything.

"Every effing thing!!!" Navratilova commented.

