"Women are overlooked all the time" - Martina Navratilova responds to fan accusing her of criticizing only Novak Djokovic

Martina Navratilova has criticized Novak Djokovic on multiple occasions for his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

This has led to several of Djokovic's fans accusing the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion of not respecting his freedom to choose what he does or doesn't put inside his body.

One fan, in particular, accused Navratilova of criticizing only Djokovic while overlooking other errors being made by the media.

The user referenced an instance in which media outlets labeled 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz as the youngest-ever World No. 1, conveniently ignoring the fact that Martina Hingis and Monica Seles attained the feat when they were younger.

The user branded Martina Navratilova a hypocrite for not talking about this and even said Martina Hingis' achievement might have bothered her.

"Consistent hypocrisy of @Martina pinning Novak for every single move has to be highlighted. She doesn't mind blatant MSM manipulation of portraying Alcaraz being youngest tennis No. 1 ever. No men or women, but tennis No. 1. Perhaps Martina Hingis achievement at 16 is bothersome," the user's tweet read.

lixD 💜 @lidijad

Perhaps Martina Hingis achievement at 16 is bothersome. Consistent hypocrisy of @Martina pinning Novak for every single move has to be highlighted.She doesn't mind blatant MSM manipulation of portraying Alcaraz being youngest tennis no1 ever. No men or women,but tennis no1.Perhaps Martina Hingis achievement at 16 is bothersome. Consistent hypocrisy of @Martina pinning Novak for every single move has to be highlighted.She doesn't mind blatant MSM manipulation of portraying Alcaraz being youngest tennis no1 ever. No men or women,but tennis no1.Perhaps Martina Hingis achievement at 16 is bothersome. https://t.co/KboYEmANxh

In response, Navratilova claimed she hadn't seen this and that the word "Men's" should have been added to the headline.

Martina Navratilova @Martina @uki156

in the headline. @lidijad Didn’t see this but yes, the guy clearly forgot to put the word “Men’s”in the headline. @uki156 @lidijad Didn’t see this but yes, the guy clearly forgot to put the word “Men’s”in the headline.

At this point, another fan said the media made a mistake just like Djokovic did and both should be held equally responsible.

Navratilova responded to the tweet by saying women were overlooked all the time.

"It’s not a mistake. Women are overlooked all the time. Bye now," she wrote.

"You guys need to get a life" - Martina Navratilova to Novak Djokovic fans

Martina Navratilova has been slammed by Novak Djokovic's fans for her criticism of the Serb

Martina Navratilova was further criticized by Djokovic's fans for her opinion of the Serb while overlooking the fact that Alcaraz was labeled the youngest-ever World No. 1.

While Navratilova acknowledged the error, she told the Twitter users in question to "get a life."

"You think I see every headline out there? You guys need to get a life. And this writer obviously is wrong and should have said MENS in front of tennis. Now bark somewhere else," she wrote.

Martina Navratilova @Martina @Yolitatennis @Milka_Ran @lidijad @ChrissieEvert You think I see every headline out there? You guys need to get a life. And this writer obviously is wrong and should have said MENS in front of tennis. Now bark somewhere else. @Yolitatennis @Milka_Ran @lidijad @ChrissieEvert You think I see every headline out there? You guys need to get a life. And this writer obviously is wrong and should have said MENS in front of tennis. Now bark somewhere else.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far