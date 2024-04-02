World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev recently took part in a training session while spending quality time with his daughter Alisa and wife Daria in Florida.

Medvedev was last seen competing at the Miami Open 2024, where he reached the semifinals. He defeated the likes of Cameron Norrie and Nicolas Jarry en route to the last four, but couldn't make it past second seed Jannik Sinner, who defeated him in straight sets.

With the clay court season on the horizon, the Russian was spotted juggling between training and family time in Florida. He shared snaps of a quick indoor exercise routine along with some wholesome moments spent with his daughter and wife at the beach.

"Work never stops," Daniil Medvedev said while sharing a video of his indoor training session as daughter Alisa looked on

Medvedev's daughter and wife look on as the Russian indulges in a training session

Dannil Medvedev and wife Daria have been married for five years and have a baby daughter named Alisa, who was born in October 2022. Medvedev is often spotted traveling with his family for important tennis events around the globe.

Here are some more snaps of the couple sharing some adorable moments with Alisa in the sunny beaches of Florida, which recently hosted the Miami Open 2024.

Daniil Medvedev spending time with his daughter and wife in Florida

"I needed to play better if I wanted to win"- Daniil Medvedev on his Miami Open semifinal exit against Jannik Sinner

Daniil Medvedev recently opened up on his semifinal loss against Jannik Sinner in the Miami Open 2024.

Medvedev, known to be a hard court specialist, has been one of the most consistent players on tour this year. He has at least reached the semifinals in all of the tournaments he's been a part of.

The 28-year-old entered Miami on the back of a runner-up finish at Indian Wells. He made light work of the competition in his side of the draw and secured a semifinal spot without dropping a set.

However, the Russian struggled against Jannik Sinner in the last four, succumbing to a tough 6-1, 6-2 loss. After the match, Medvedev provided an honest assessment of his performance and praised Sinner's flawless approach to their bout.

"Yeah, the margins are small when you play someone like Jannik who is in great shape," Medvedev said. "I needed to play my best, which I didn't do. He played well, so, you know, not much more I can add. I needed to play better if I wanted to win and I didn't manage to do it."