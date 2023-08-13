"Working the kitchen with Jr. is no joke"- Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares adorable moments of baking with daughter Olympia

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, recently shared some adorable videos of baking with their daughter, Olympia.

Williams and Ohanian have always been open about sharing the precious moments they have experienced with their daughter. The power couple frequently use social media platforms to share these moments with fans around the world.

Ohanian, in particular, has always been fond of sharing pictures of Olympia on his personal social media accounts. The father-daughter duo has a delightful tradition of making pancakes and baking together. They frequently explore the world of cooking and baking, crafting visually stunning and vibrant designs.

Alexis Ohanian recently took to social media to share a couple of delightful videos of himself baking with Olympia. The videos showcase the adorable duo baking, with Olympia taking the lead while Ohanian plays the role of a supportive sous chef.

"Working the kitchen with Jr. is no joke," Ohanian tweeted.

Alexis Ohanian's tweet

"More people should have access to this" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian opens up about saving stem cells for both daughters

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, and Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Alexis Ohanian has recently revealed that he and Serena Williams have taken steps to preserve stem cells for the well-being of both his daughter, Olympia, and their unborn child.

Stem cell banking is freezing a baby’s umbilical cord stem cells, using cryogenic technology. It is a precise and intricate process that involves the collection, processing, and preservation of stem cells. These remarkable cells possess the extraordinary potential to save lives in the future through their application in therapeutic treatments and regenerative medicine.

When diseases or conditions affect cellular tissues, stem cell therapies can be utilized to rejuvenate damaged tissue, restore organ function, and combat various ailments.

Ohanian's tweet

Alexis Ohanian recently took to social media and revealed that he and Serena Williams have taken the initiative to store Olympia's stem cells and intend to do the same for their forthcoming child.

In an effort to extend the accessibility of this groundbreaking technology to others, the tech entrepreneur made an investment in Anja Health, a women-led team based in Los Angeles that provide cost-effective and tailored cord banking services.

"I've banked Olympia's stem cells and we'll do the same for Jelly Bean. More people should have access to this tech and that's why I invested in @anjahealth," Ohanian tweeted.

