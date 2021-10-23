World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda opens up on learning to handle pressure from Naomi Osaka

Having won four Grand Slam titles and ascended to the pinnacle of the world rankings, Naomi Osaka has become a superstar and a global icon at the age of 24. But handling the fame and the pressure of expectations can be challenging, affecting the mental health of athletes.

Osaka's revelations about her struggles with her mental health have been an eye-opener for many.

Recently, top-ranked women's golfer Nelly Korda also opened up on all the pressure that comes with constantly being in the spotlight. The 23-year-old is having a dream year that saw her win the Women's PGA Championship and the Tokyo Olympic gold. The six-time LPGA Tour winner recently appeared on Fairgame, a podcast featuring champion golfer Adam Scott.

Korda was asked about handling pressure and fame at such a young age. The American replied that she has been learning from other people like Naomi Osaka and she totally understands how hard it has been for the Japanese.

"Yeah, I mean you also learn from like, other people, I mean, like Naomi Osaka,” said Korda. “You don’t even know what is gonna happen with the girl that just won the US Open. She has all this fame, and you don’t know what’s going to happen, but you know, a prime example is Osaka. Has she just shot up into stardom, and it’s super hard for her.”

Although being a youth icon comes with its own share of pros and cons, Korda said that she still loves to inspire the next generation.

“So it’s tough," Korda said. "It honestly has its pros and cons. Everything does in life. I mean, I enjoy it. I love it and inspiring the next generation, and I love being out there, and you know, that’s what I work for. But, you know, it’s hard to.”

Lindsey Vonn recently showed her support to Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka in action at the 2021 US Open

Naomi Osaka's stance on mental health has seen an outpouring of support from many of her fellow athletes from a wide variety of sports. Recently retired American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn also expressed her happiness at seeing the conversation on mental health becoming normal since Osaka spoke up.

That athletes can now freely share their struggles without feeling embarrassed or ashamed is the biggest gain from this, feels the 2010 Winter Olympics gold medalist.

"And we can all help each other," she said. "That’s the biggest thing with all of this. We can support each other and be open about what’s going on in our lives, and not feel ashamed or embarrassed, which is what I felt for the longest time.”

