World No. 1 Iga Swiatek pips Emma Raducanu to lead the WTA Tour in Instagram Engagement Rate

Iga Swiatek's rise to the top of the WTA rankings came under circumstances that were less than ideal following Ashleigh Barty's retirement, but she has shown that she deserves the top spot nonetheless. Having won 22 matches so far in 2022, Swiatek is the the tennis player with the most wins this season, even eclipsing her childhood idol Rafael Nadal in the process.

As it turns out, the World No. 1 leads the WTA Tour when it comes to fan interactions as well. According to the latest numbers, the former Roland Garros champion has an engagement rate of 12.1% on Instagram, the most for any women's tennis player.

In this instance, Engagement Rate is calculated as a percentage of the total no.of active interactions from fans divided by the total number of followers. Active interactions can be anything from likes, comments and mentions to saves, shares or even direct messages.

The 20-year-old has 0.53 million followers on the site, which makes her 12% Engagement Rate very impressive. Emma Raducanu, on the other hand, trails closely with a 10% Engagement rate -- 2% less than the Pole's. However, the Brit has 2.3 million followers on Instagram, meaning that the raw numbers for her fan interactions must be off the charts.

After Iga Swiatek and Raducanu, the third position is held by Ashleigh Barty -- 9.5% with 0.52 million followers. Paula Badosa and Naomi Osaka completed the top five, with Engagement Rates of 9.5% (0.51 million followers) and 8% (2.8 million followers) respectively.

Understandably, the 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has an Engagement Rate of only 0.81% since she has a whopping 14.4 million followers on Instagram.

Iga Swiatek takes on Coco Gauff in the fourth round of the 2022 Miami Open

Shifting the focus to on-court action, Iga Swiatek takes on Coco Gauff in the fourth round of the 2022 Miami Open. The World No. 1 scored a straight-sets 6-0, 6-3 victory over Madison Brengle in the third round, while Gauff disposed off Zhang Shuai in straight sets in her third-round encounter to set up a meeting with the second seed.

The pair have faced off only once before, in the semifinals of the 2021 Italian Open. Swiatek won back then in straight sets and will be expected to dish out the same result this time around as well. A win against Gauff would pit the former French Open champion against either 28th seed Petra Kvitova or 21st seed Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinals.

